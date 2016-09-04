 Skip to main content

  • Carol Clay, 72, Superior Essex accounts receivable coordinator

  • Paul Osweiler, 75 in September, Jerry Paulausky Associates, Inc. member sales representative

  • Jerry Wynn, 71, DHL Supply Chain group coordinator lead - inventory

  • Jerome F. Kintz, 78, Interior Products Supply warehouse associate

  • Rosie Freeman, 73, BND Commercial property manager

  • Agnes Stoker, 82, Halex machine operator

  • Lee Colglazier, 85, Lee's Outdoor Power, Inc. president and owner

  • Irene Woods, 71, Weigand Construction Co., Inc., administrative assistant

  • William Sohaski, 81, Raymond James & Associates first vice president, investments, financial adviser

  • Dayton Hake, 81 in September, Irving Gravel, Irving Sand & Gravel lead crusher operator. (Hake's wife, Shirley, 78, works for a local card shop as a sales associate)

  • Janice Kortenber, 79, St. Mary Mother of God Catholic Church office manager
September 04, 2016 12:00 AM

Workplace Warriors Part One

Submitted photos of Fort Wayne and surrounding area's seasoned full-time workforce.

