Carol Clay, 72, Superior Essex accounts receivable coordinator
Paul Osweiler, 75 in September, Jerry Paulausky Associates, Inc. member sales representative
Jerry Wynn, 71, DHL Supply Chain group coordinator lead - inventory
Jerome F. Kintz, 78, Interior Products Supply warehouse associate
Rosie Freeman, 73, BND Commercial property manager
Agnes Stoker, 82, Halex machine operator
Lee Colglazier, 85, Lee's Outdoor Power, Inc. president and owner
Irene Woods, 71, Weigand Construction Co., Inc., administrative assistant
William Sohaski, 81, Raymond James & Associates first vice president, investments, financial adviser
Dayton Hake, 81 in September, Irving Gravel, Irving Sand & Gravel lead crusher operator. (Hake's wife, Shirley, 78, works for a local card shop as a sales associate)
Janice Kortenber, 79, St. Mary Mother of God Catholic Church office manager
September 04, 2016 12:00 AM
Workplace Warriors Part One
Submitted photos of Fort Wayne and surrounding area's seasoned full-time workforce.