  • Bob Hudson, 70, BND Commercial senior broker

  • Sharon Helvie, 71, Lincoln Financial Group specialist - retirement planning

  • David Norton, 81, BND Commerical senior broker

  • Phil Knapke, 72, BND Commercial senior broker

  • Charlotte "Deeda" Skiles, 88, Skiles Company, Inc. owner, employee

  • Danny Dafford, 84, Fort Wayne Metals wire cutter

  • Ernestine Hairston, 74, SMI Division of DCX Chol Enterprises, Inc., solderer and electromechanical assembler




  • Steve Wesner, 77, BND Commerical senior broker

  • Sam Hayes, 73, Service Champ order filler/picker

  • Don Dominique, 79, D&D Roofing based in Auburn

  • Helen Witte, 80 plus, Lutheran Hospital of Indiana nutritional services department

  • Karen Spake, 73, BND Commercial senior broker

  • Thomas Rush, 74, Frontier Communications network technician

  • Richard "Dick" Strong, 73, Service Mechanical, Inc. service manager for the refrigeration and HVAC side

  • Herb Kramer, 74, Fort Wayne Metals cable welder

  • Rita Hatfield, 70, Teghtmeyer Ace Hardware, Columbia City, store supervisor and plumbing department head, left, and Willie Wasilewski, 72, Teghtmeyer Ace Hardware, Columbia City, store supervisor and head of lawn and garden department
September 04, 2016 12:00 AM

Workplace Warriors Part Two

Submitted photos of Fort Wayne and surrounding area's seasoned full-time workforce.

