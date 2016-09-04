Bob Hudson, 70, BND Commercial senior broker
Sharon Helvie, 71, Lincoln Financial Group specialist - retirement planning
David Norton, 81, BND Commerical senior broker
Phil Knapke, 72, BND Commercial senior broker
Charlotte "Deeda" Skiles, 88, Skiles Company, Inc. owner, employee
Danny Dafford, 84, Fort Wayne Metals wire cutter
Ernestine Hairston, 74, SMI Division of DCX Chol Enterprises, Inc., solderer and electromechanical assembler
Steve Wesner, 77, BND Commerical senior broker
Sam Hayes, 73, Service Champ order filler/picker
Don Dominique, 79, D&D Roofing based in Auburn
Helen Witte, 80 plus, Lutheran Hospital of Indiana nutritional services department
Karen Spake, 73, BND Commercial senior broker
Thomas Rush, 74, Frontier Communications network technician
Richard "Dick" Strong, 73, Service Mechanical, Inc. service manager for the refrigeration and HVAC side
Herb Kramer, 74, Fort Wayne Metals cable welder
Rita Hatfield, 70, Teghtmeyer Ace Hardware, Columbia City, store supervisor and plumbing department head, left, and Willie Wasilewski, 72, Teghtmeyer Ace Hardware, Columbia City, store supervisor and head of lawn and garden department
Workplace Warriors Part Two
Submitted photos of Fort Wayne and surrounding area's seasoned full-time workforce.