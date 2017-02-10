Zimmer slicing 1% of its US jobs

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is eliminating what appears to be several dozen positions worldwide as a result of what a spokeswoman described Thursday as structural changes at the orthopedic devices manufacturer.

That brings the total job ­losses since the companies merged 20 months ago to about 600 – or more, based on The Journal Gazette’s calculations.

Less than 1 percent of the company’s U.S.-based workers were affected and about one-half of 1 percent of its Warsaw workforce, Monica Kendrick said in an email. She didn’t reply to a follow-up request for employment numbers.

But, based on Zimmer Biomet’s 2015 annual report released one year ago, the company employed about 8,400 in the U.S. That would translate to about 84 jobs lost – assuming the employment count has remained steady.

The company has closely guarded employment numbers in recent years. The annual report didn’t list a comprehensive employee count for its Warsaw campus.

Zimmer Biomet’s Dec. 31, 2015, head count was taken after the competitors combined forces. But it was before about 500 employees were added from a later acquisition.

Zimmer Holding’s $14 billion acquisition of rival Biomet Inc. closed in June 2015.

At that time, President and CEO David Dvorak referred to the combined company’s workforce as being “more than 18,000 Zimmer Biomet employees worldwide.”

Apparently, more than 500 jobs were lost during the following six months because as of Dec. 31, 2015, Zimmer Biomet employed 17,500 worldwide, according to the annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

More workers were then added to the mix.

In July 2016, Zimmer Bio­met acquired LDR Holding Corp., which specializes in medical de­vices and instruments for spinal procedures, for about $1 billion in cash. LDR, which was based in France and Austin, Texas, employed about 560 as of Dec. 31, 2015. It’s unclear how many of those workers were based in the U.S.

If the reported head counts remained accurate seven months later, the combined global workforce would have been about 18,000 when the deal closed.

On Jan. 31, Zimmer Biomet reported 2016 annual earnings of $303 million, more than double its 2015 performance. The company’s fiscal year ended Dec. 31.

Although Dvorak promised to almost double the research and development budget and retain both company’s sales forces, Zimmer officials expected to achieve $270 million in net annual savings by the third year after acquiring Biomet.

As is the case in many acquisitions, some of those savings were expected to come from job cuts.

Zimmer Biomet officials aren’t scheduled to report employment numbers until the 2016 annual report, which could come later this month or early next month. The numbers would be accurate as of Dec. 31, 2016, so they will be out-of-date when the latest round of job losses takes effect.

