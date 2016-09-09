'Horror' swaggers on stage

If you go What: “The Rocky Horror Show” When: 8 p.m. today and 8 and 11:59 p.m. Saturday; other showtimes are 8 p.m. Sept. 16 and 8 and 11:59 p.m. Sept. 17 Where: Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St. Admission: $29 adults, $24 ages 60 and older, $17 ages 23 and under; prop bags are $5 each Info: 422-4226 or www.fwcivic.org

The issue isn’t necessarily what Billy Dawson is wearing onstage as Dr. Frank N. Furter; it’s more what he isn’t wearing.

Dawson stars in Fort Wayne Civic Theatre’s production of “The Rocky Horror Show” with a costume that’s not much more than a corset, a pair of 5-inch pumps and the attitude to pull it all off.

“My entire costume can fit on one hanger,” he says. “I thought I would be terrified of it, and you do get those butterflies, but it’s kind of freeing, really. We all have our body-image issues, we all have things that we’re self-conscious about. This is really freeing, especially in a role like Frank, who loves every inch of himself.”

“The Rocky Horror Show,” which opens today, isn’t a time for buttoned-up niceties or pearl-clutching gasps. The 1973 musical written by Richard O’Brien, and the cult-status film that followed it in 1975, revel in off-kilter themes of sex and identity.

Dawson takes on the role of Frank, established by actor Tim Curry both in the musical and film. He says it was important for him to find his own portrayal of the character.

“There’s an expectation that comes with it, and the trick is not to copy what they do. I know it sounds crazy because with ‘Rocky Horror,’ audiences are expecting it, and while there are certain movements and inflections that I will do to honor that, I can’t try to copy Tim Curry because I’m not Tim Curry, and I will not be as successful if I try to copy anybody else,” Dawson says.

Director Bev Redman says the show is a time for audiences to be free and even a little carnival­esque.

“The sexual abandon, the audience interaction, it’s kind of carnival-like. It’s a timeout. It’s a chance to take a timeout from all of the intense rules and regulations of life,” Redman says. “It’s a time to be accepting of difference, but it’s also within the boundaries of a show.”

And Redman says the show isn’t always chaos.

“I think there are also some very beautiful music, which was surprising to me. We have a chorus of 10 phantoms, and they’re singing sometimes in six-part harmony, and they’ve worked very hard,” Redman says. “There’s a beautiful ballad the character Brad sings, and it almost seems out of place, but it’s gorgeous. There are a lot of different colors that people don’t necessarily expect. It’s not all camp. There are lots of shifts throughout the piece as well.”

In the show, a naive, conservative Brad and Janet happen to stumble upon a mysterious old castle, where they meet the “transvestite” Dr. Frank N. Furter and his perfect creation, named Rocky. Inside, they’re introduced to a cast of characters that turn the couple’s plans upside down. Oh, there’s also a laser gun, an extremely uncomfortable dinner, the “Time Warp,” and maybe even a critique of the human race as a whole.

Redman readily admits the plot goes off the rails toward the end, but that’s part of the fun.

“I think the piece remains relevant,” she says. “I think the piece is about the acceptance of differences to some degree. This piece opened in 1973, and I think about what was going on in this country and in Europe – it is a British show – but I think to what was going on at that time with all the turmoil of the ’60s, and being in the middle of the Vietnam War, and with the youth culture exploding, and I think in one way or another, all of those battlegrounds and cultural revolutions of sorts were all about civil rights.”

Fans of the musical or film know that “Rocky Horror” is about audience participation, with props and lines the audience shouts out at certain times during the show.

Audiences will not be able to bring in their own props, but the Civic will have theater-approved prop bags available for purchase that come with the essentials – such as toilet paper, a gummy hot dog candy, a mini-flashlight, a piece of a feather boa, a playing card and plastic lips. Redman says she would like to see audiences in the aisles dancing the “Time Warp.”

Because the audience is so immersed in the production, Redman says “professional hecklers” will also be part of the show’s audience to get the crowd into the show. She also brought them in for rehearsals.

“We figured that would be the way that they would have some sense as to what to expect, because many of them are younger, and they don’t know this piece in the way someone like my age in their 50s would know it,” Redman says.

Kearston Anderson, a Vincennes native and IPFW student who will make her Fort Wayne debut as Janet in the show, says the hecklers were pretty difficult after the first day of run-throughs.

“We’re still in the rehearsal space, so they are right there in front of us, and they still decided to yell their parts as if we were onstage, so, I think they are trying to be a little distracting. But I think that’s going to help, because hearing a few people is going to be vastly different than hearing a whole audience, so I hope they keep trying to distract us,” she says, laughing.

The show isn’t polite, and Dawson believes it’s a good way to push the audience out of their comfort zone.

“There are entertaining shows like the golden-age musicals that are wonderful, and they are some of my favorite shows, but you can’t see those same shows all the time. Theater is thought-provoking. It’s supposed to make you think, and I applaud theaters in town and anywhere else that bring those adult-rated shows, even if it’s wacky or crazy like ‘Rocky Horror,’ ” Dawson says.

