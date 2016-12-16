If you go What: “1816” screening When: 7 p.m. today and 3 p.m. Sunday Where: The History Center, 302 E. Berry St. Cost: Free More information: 426-2882 What: 200@200 When: Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday Where: The History Center Admission: No charge during “1816” screenings; regular prices: $6 adults, $4 seniors and ages 3 to 17, free for ages 2 and younger More information: 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com

Unless you’ve been living under a pile of corncobs, basketballs and checkered flags, you know by now that 2016 has marked Indiana’s bicentennial.

Local production company Windsong Pictures Inc. spent several years tracing Indiana history for its new film, “1816,” which has been endorsed by the Indiana Bicentennial Commission. It will be screened this weekend at The History Center.

Executive producer Michael Floyd and volunteers researched and hit the road to tell Indiana’s story from early inhabitants through statehood and into the 21st century.

“We filmed all over the state,” he says. “We divided the state into regions and set out on treks of a day and sometimes multiple days to capture Indiana history.”

The production also headed out of state to spots that influenced our history such as places Indiana soldiers fought in during the Civil War. Floyd says more than 18,000 – all volunteers – were involved in the production of the film.

The History Center is displaying the final entry in its yearlong 200@200 bicentennial project. December’s exhibit is called “Commemorating the Ages.” It includes artifacts from past celebrations such as the United States centennial in 1876 and Fort Wayne’s bicentennial in 1994. Excerpts from each month’s display can be found at www.fwhistorycenter.com/index.htm.

– Corey McMaken, The Journal Gazette