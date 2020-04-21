More time for TV

Every year, my husband and I inevitably get into an argument about the TV.

It's not over what to watch, but whether we will keep paying for cable. I don't have to tell anyone who is paying for cable that it's expensive. We manage to get in on those introductory deals that offer a reduced rate, but after a year or sometimes two if I'm lucky, the price shoots back up.

Of course, I would be lying if I didn't say I'm currently thankful for my TV, as the majority of my time – as it has for millions of us – has been spent indoors as we hunker down and practice social distancing.

But even if we weren't stuck at home, watching TV still remains one of America's favorite pastimes, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's American Time Use Survey.

And you thought the census just counted people. No, they like to find out a lot about us and how we spend our time. For most of us, actually 80%, that is watching TV on a given day, accounting for more than half of all the time Americans spend in leisure and sports.

U.S. adults spend more than 11 hours per day connected to media, according to Nielsen.

Now that the COVID-19 has disrupted our family life, it would make sense for that number to increase. Nielsen, which measures information and data such as TV and other media viewing, reports that U.S. consumers have often turned to TV during troubling times. And while there aren't hard numbers yet, Nielsen already has reported increases in TV watching in certain areas across the country.

And it's not just here in America. According to China Global Television Network, China's National Radio and Television Administration reported that the average number of daily cable TV and internet TV viewers in China increased by nearly 24% from Jan. 9 to Feb. 9 while the nation was fighting against the epidemic of COVID-19. The most popular shows to watch were medical dramas and movies.

There are hundreds of stories out there from various media instructing viewers on what shows to watch and stream during their self-quarantine.

Binge-watching shows and movies are in such demand that many streaming services are actually slowing their bandwidth to try to help with the increased usage.

Younger people are more likely to use streaming services such as Netflix instead of watching traditional TV. According to a survey by the streaming service provider HowToWatch.com, millennials (ages 23 to 38) will spend 13 years of their life watching Netflix.

That's a lot of time binge-watching. But without Netflix, how will you know such things as who the Tiger King is and whether Carole Baskin really did it, the upside down or learn to mat talk from Jerry?

The Los Angeles Times reported that the average person is streaming eight hours of content each day, double the number of hours from before the pandemic spread in the U.S., according to data collected from surveys conducted by market research firm OnePoll for streaming service Tubi. The study showed 3 in 4 people are using more streaming services since the coronavirus came to the U.S.

But these show-watching habits also present a larger picture in how people are viewing entertainment. There is a huge generation gap when it comes to TV consumption. Those in my age group (reluctantly I am providing these numbers – ages 50 to 64) spend more than 6 hours a day watching TV. Those ages 65 and older spend more than seven hours a day in front of the TV.

I don't think I spend that much time in front of the TV. I do get up occasionally to go make dinner, let the dog out and go to work, even if it is in my basement office these days.

Of course, that has all changed in these last few weeks. As I suppose it has for many of us.

It will be interesting to see what the census finds out about us once we make it through this epidemic. Good thing that they don't count how many bags of tortilla chips I'm going through.

Terri Richardson writes about area residents and happenings that affect their lives in this column that publishes every other week. Email her at trich@jg.net or call 461-8304.