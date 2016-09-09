Air show brings stunts back to city skies

If you go What: Fort Wayne Air Show Where: Fort Wayne Air National Guard Station, 3005 W. Ferguson Road; all attendees must park downtown and go through a security screening at the Headwaters Park East pavilion, 333 S. Clinton St. When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Headwaters Park gates will be open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; shuttles will begin to leave Headwaters Park at 9:30 a.m. Admission: Free; VIP seating is available for a fee; bring blankets and lawn chairs Info: For information on parking, seating and what items will be permissible at the event, go to www.fwairshow.com

If you like roller coasters, you would like what pilot Billy Werth does in an airplane, he explains.

Performing aerobatics for a decade, Werth says one gets the rush of the twists and turns without the lurch of gravity bringing you back to earth.

“It’s all the good stuff of a roller coaster without all the bad stuff,” Werth says in a phone interview from Indianapolis. “Like even the smoothest roller coaster is still pretty jerky, and when you go over a hill, you get that floating-stomach feeling.

“You don’t really get any of that in an airplane; everything is very smooth.”

Werth will join a lineup of high-flying acts for the Fort Wayne Air Show at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Station this weekend.

The show includes regional acts such as Werth, a graduate of Concordia High School, flying the patriotic biplane, the Miss America Pitts; national acts such as a World War II-era B-25 Mitchell bomber; Patty Wagstaff, six-time member of the U.S. Aerobatic Team; the U.S. Special Operations Command para-commando flag jump; and the iconic U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds concluding the show.

The Saturday and Sunday event is free to the public. Because of security measures, attendees must park downtown and go through a security screening at the Headwaters Park East pavilion. School buses will shuttle attendees to and from the air station.

Growing up in an Air Force family, Werth started flying in 1988. Although he taught aerobatics while studying professional aviation technology at Indiana State University, Werth went into Air Force pilot training. He was hired by Chautauqua Airlines in 2001.

He says aerobatics never fails to be fun. He says his routines include some “crazy tumbles,” but the one that makes him “giggle the most, oddly enough” is when he takes the plane straight up and then flips it on its side.

“The smoke will make a candy cane,” Werth says. “So the announcer gets to talking to the kids and go ‘Oh, look what Billy just did.’

“It’s kind of fun and unexpected, especially in September.”

Master Sgt. Darin Hubble, superintendent of public affairs for the 122nd Fighter Wing, which is based at the Fort Wayne air station, says the air show shows the public what military assets can do and informs the public of the fighter wing’s mission. It also supports recruiting retention, he says.

“It’s the ability to see the sheer excitement and power, if you will, of the acrobatics, as well as the awesomeness of air power,” Hubble says. “The precision of military flights seem like it should be impossible. However, here it is before me, and I’m witnessing it.

“It’s different than an auto race, although auto racing is completely awesome in its own right; this aerobatic event is demonstrated in a way where you feel like you’re a part of it.”

The Fort Wayne Air Show resumed in 2012 after a hiatus of nearly 13 years.

After the 2012 event, which drew 83,000 viewers, Hubble says the plan was to schedule a show every three years, but last year, Fort Wayne was pushed off the schedule for the International Council of Air Shows because more than 300 personnel at the Fort Wayne air station were deployed.

“I cannot thank enough all of our donors by name; there’s too many of them, but we wouldn’t be able to do any of this without all of our donors,” says Maj. Matthew Robins, director for the air show.

Security measures have changed since the 2012 air show, Robins says, because “a lot of things have changed in the world, and around our community, and also just how many (parking) spaces are available.”

How long the security process will take at Headwaters Park will vary, Robins says, but the easy answer is 15 seconds if people are familiar with amusement park regulations. The inspector will check bags for contraband and will scan individuals with a wand.

“Anybody that has medicine or formula, diaper bags, that’s OK. They should expect it to get searched, but we want them to bring their children and be comfortable and have a great time,” Robins says.

“On the other hand, what we don’t want you to bring is a cooler full of water and beer because we can’t account for what’s in those coolers.

“So no hard cases, no coolers, or other bags.”

Although the process is fairly quick, Robins expects lines to grow for the 140 school buses that will take attendees to the air station on Ferguson Road and back downtown.

He says the Headwaters Park gates will open at 9 a.m., with buses starting to leave for the base at 9:30 a.m. The show begins at 11 a.m.

Robins suggests that groups carpool downtown to ease traffic and parking.

“We feel, with the city, that is the most safe and efficient means, and of course, it’s just going to help everybody see the city downtown,” Robins says.

“It is the result of us wanting to provide the most safe and secure opportunities for people to bring out their families and their kids and have a great time.”

