Arts United kicks off crowdfunding for 3 Amplify Art! projects

Three local oganizations will have the opportunity to fund their projects through the Amplify Art! fundraising program, Arts United announced today.

Fort Wayne Sister Cities Inc., the Fort Wayne Free Art Collective and Weather the Fort Festival are currently accepting donations on www.artsunited.org/amplify.

The Fort Wayne Sister Cities Inc. will use money to help with the cost of hosting the Taizhou Luantan Opera to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the group's partnership with sister city, Taizhou, China, in 2017.

The Fort Wayne Free Art Collective will use the money to pay for a mural by artist Jerrod Tobias on the side of the Brass Rail on Broadway and Weather the Fort is looking to expand its presence downtown for the second annual festival in 2017.

Each organization has recieved a seed investment of $1,000 from Arts United and will have donations from the public matched dollar for dollar up to $1,500 from the Knight Foundation.

Read more about the projects starting Monday at www.journalgazette.com/spotlight.

kcarr@jg.net