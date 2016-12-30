If you go What: Fort Wayne Ball Drop When: Doors open 7 p.m. Saturday Where: Barrett McNagny parking lot, 215 E. Berry St. Admission: Free; www.fwballdrop.com Spotlight • Local musician Alicia Pyle shares her favorite memories of 2016, talks about what to expect at the Ball Drop and more at www.journalgazette.net/spotlight

When you think of New Year’s Eve, there are several things that probably come to mind: A countdown, a ball drop and fireworks.

This year, you can have all three downtown at the Fort Wayne Ball Drop. A 10-second countdown will accompany the “LED visual ball drop,” followed by fireworks over downtown.

“We’ve had the idea for a couple of years,” says Daniel Butler, executive director of BAALS Music Festival.

“You obviously see the New Year’s ball drop in New York City. Chicago has one they’ve been doing for a couple of years now. Indianapolis just started doing one. And it’s really just seen as a really cool community-aspect event where you can kind of bring the city together and kind of celebrate the past year and celebrate the year coming forward.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the ball drop, which is a collaboration between BAALS and Electric Promotions. The event takes place in the Barrett McNagny parking lot behind Main Street Bistro & Martini Lounge, which will be home to an adults-only New Year’s Eve party as a partner event to the ball drop. Reservations through Eventbrite.com are required for the event inside the bistro.

All ages are welcome at the ball drop outside and organizers hope families come out. Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly, but heating tents will be available to help ward off the cold, Butler says.

Berry and Barr streets will be closed around the parking lot for additional viewing room as 5,000 to 10,000 spectators are expected.

Music from Alicia Pyle Quartet starts out the night with family-friendly tunes before switching over to the Alicia Pyle Harmonic to close the night with dancing. DJ Neso will also perform.

Other activities scheduled for the night include a lip sync contest, local famous food eating contest and a dance-off.

– Corey McMaken, The Journal Gazette