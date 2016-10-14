Day of frights

If you go What: 2016 Fright Night When: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday Where: Downtown Fort Wayne Admission: Costs vary; the Fright Night schedule is available online and at the Downtown Improvement District’s office, Embassy Theatre and Grand Wayne Convention Center; for more information go to www.frightnightdowntown.com What: Zombie Walk When: 2 to 5:30 p.m.; walk starts at 5:30 Where: Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza Admission: Free; go to to www.frightnightdowntown.com for more information What: Paranormal Activity When: 6 to 9 p.m. Where: Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry St. Admission: Free; go to www.facebook.com/cinemacenter for more information and updated activities What: Zombie Ball When: 7 p.m. Where: Pedal City, 1215 W. Main St. What: Here Come The Mummies When: 8 p.m. Where: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. Admission: $25 admission; www.fwembassytheatre.com for more information What: “Rocky Horror Picture Show” When: 9:15 p.m.; doors open at 8 p.m. Where: Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St. Admission: $2 adults, $1 for ages 17 and younger; www.botanicalconservatory.org

Heading into the ninth annual Fright Night, Cody LeMay, events and programming manager for the Downtown Improvement District, says there are certain activities that are now known as “classics.”

There’s the scavenger hunt at Parkview Field, the lantern tours at the Old Fort and of course, the Zombie Walk, which stands as the centerpiece of the event.

However, every year new activities push the event forward a little bit more.

“Each year, different partners and new faces downtown like to come on board for events, and that’s kind of how we gained this number (of activities),” LeMay said. “As downtown has grown and this event has become a fall staple, that’s only helped with the success.”

Bolstering 26 activities in a single day, Fright Night will increase its offerings for the adult crowd on Saturday. Outside of the Foellinger-Friemann Botanical Conservatory’s annual screening of “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Embassy Theatre, Pedal City and Cinema Center also are focusing on events for an older crowd.

LeMay says as the event has brought on more partners, it allows the schedule to reach out to certain demographics.

“As we attract new partners, we’re able to kind of concentrate our efforts into specific areas,” LeMay says. “So a partner a few years ago would be trying to do something for the whole family, and try to cater to that 20-something, 30-something crowd, and they were juggling a lot of balls in the air. As we take on 26 different events, we can kind of focus.”

New this year, Embassy Theatre will host funk-rock band Here Come the Mummies. The “5,000-year-old Egyptian mummies,” or “a group of “reincarnated Grammy Awarding-winning musicians,” if you believe the rumors, have opened for the likes of P-Funk, Al Green, Cheap Trick and have become regulars on “The Bob and Tom Show.”

Marketing director John Hughey says the concert’s $25 admission allows the Embassy to offer tickets at just one price level, which does not happen very often. Another difference will be the VIP experience. Patrons for an additional $10 will have access to the theater’s new Mezzanine Lounge with private restrooms and bar.

Hughey says the theater is trying out the experience during Fright Night as a potential option for future performances.

“We certainly looked at the lineup of activities (for Fright Night), and we know that adult couples enjoy going to concerts, and we thought there was an opportunity to fill a niche in the activities that were taking place,” Hughey says. “Families will be there during the day and for the Zombie Walk, and then, here’s a chance for adults, couples, friends, to come downtown and be a part of a concert. I do think it was intentional to (ask), ‘How can we not necessarily compete with other activities that are happening, but also attract new audiences that might not find other activities in the Fright Night lineup as something that they want to do?’ ”

Pedal City returns to Fright Night with the Zombie Ball that will feature a zombie costume contest and a DJ all night for patrons 21 and older.

“We’ll probably add more to it this year,” owner Janelle Ford says. “We will definitely have prizes for different categories of costumes.”

Cinema Center will present Paranormal Activity, a new Fright Night event for ages 18 and older, instead of the annual Braineaters Ball. The theater has revealed the details weekly as the day approaches. The event will feature food from Bravas and drinks from Mad Anthony Brewing Company and Three Rivers Distilling Company; Sweets So Geek will host a brain-eating contest; and there will be ghost tours provided by Beyond the Scope of Reality Paranormal. The theater will also be screening horror films “Evil Dead 2” and “Halloween.”

Executive Director Jonah Crismore says the theater had received suggestions in the past to offer more adult-centric activities for Fright Night. He says the theater would like to see how the public responds to the event before deciding what to do next year.

“I think when (Fright Night) started, there were not that many events going on for families, but now that more people participate, which is great for downtown, a lot of (locations) have that focus on families. We decided that instead of trying to do something that slices into that group, we just wanted to try something different, and kind of go from there,” he says.

“As more and more people hear what’s going on downtown, that creates a demand for things to do downtown. Things are so much better than they were five years ago, as far as amenities and things to do, but I still think there’s still this demand for more bars, for more nightlife, more things that attract that younger-adult demographic.”

As for the “classics,” LeMay says families can still expect a full day of all-ages activities and performances throughout the downtown area. The downtown of the Allen County Public Library will once again be home to a host of events for young children and teenagers. Local performances by K. Monique’s Dance Studio, Cougar Hunter and the Snarks will take place on the library’s plaza, where participants will also be able to go through the Zombie Machine for a quick zombie makeover before the Zombie Walk begins at 5:30 p.m.

“I think what people expect (of Fright Night), is to have that staple fall experience,” LeMay says. “Everybody loves fall, everybody loves the crisp of the air, everybody loves the leaves changing, so to be able to go and grab a cup of coffee and then go to the Old Fort and see what their lantern tours are like, or to go to ARCH, and do the haunted tours of downtown, either on the bus or walking, I think people love those staple season events, and Fright Night has really become that.”

