Designers from the Bluffton area have created a collection of 30-inch, themed holiday wreaths that are on display this weekend in the first-ever Festival of Wreaths.
“The Wizard of Oz” is the theme of one of the wreaths in the festival, which is hosted by the Creative Arts Council of Wells County.
The 27 wreaths on display at the Balentine Gallery in Bluffton cover a range of styles.
“Christmas Vacation” is the theme of a wreath designed by Kay Gerber. The festival is among several holiday events in Bluffton.
December 09, 2016 1:03 AM
Bluffton
Festival of Wreaths & More
If you go
What: Festival of Wreaths
When: Weekend hours 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday this week only; regular hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Dec. 31
Where: Balentine Gallery at the Arts, Commerce & Visitors Centre, 211 Water St., Bluffton
Cost: Free will donation benefiting the nonprofit Creative Arts Council of Wells County
More info: 260-824-5222
What: Christmas in the Mansion
When: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Dec. 17 and 18
Where: Wells County Historical Museum, 420 W. Market St., Bluffton
Cost: Free
More info: 260-824-9956
What: Wonderland of Lights
When: 6 to 9 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday
Where: Ouabache State Park, 4930 Indiana 201, Bluffton
Cost: $5 donation per vehicle, benefiting Friends of Ouabache State Park and Ouabache State Park
More info: 260-824-0926
What: Advent Walk
When: Noon to 1 p.m. Sunday
Where: Walk begins at Bluffton First United Methodist, 325 W Washington St. Bluffton
Cost: Free
If you’re up for a day trip, pile your family in the car and head over to Bluffton this weekend for a number of holiday events.
The Creative Arts Council of Wells County is hosting special weekend hours for its first Festival of Wreaths, featuring 27 wreaths decorated by designers from the community.
The 30-inch wreaths feature colorful decorations and themes such as “Do You See What I See?”, “The Wizard of Oz” and Christmas vacation.
The Wells County Historical Museum has trees and decorations set up for Christmas in the Mansion.
The Advent Walk includes caroling and a short message at each of the four downtown churches: Bluffton First United Methodist, Bluffton Church of God, First Reformed Church and First Baptist Church of Bluffton.
In the evenings, Ouabache State Park has its Wonderland of Lights. Drive through the park and see displays from local businesses and families. Santa will be on hand Saturday to read stories and visit with kids.
Other events in Bluffton this weekend include the Market Street Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, bicentennial open house Sunday at the Wells County Public Library, and fireworks Sunday night. For a full list, go to blufftonindiana.net/events.