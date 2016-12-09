 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGEntertainment


  • Courtesy photos
    Designers from the Bluffton area have created a collection of 30-inch, themed holiday wreaths that are on display this weekend in the first-ever Festival of Wreaths.

  • “The Wizard of Oz” is the theme of one of the wreaths in the festival, which is hosted by the Creative Arts Council of Wells County.

  • The 27 wreaths on display at the Balentine Gallery in Bluffton cover a range of styles.

  • “Christmas Vacation” is the theme of a wreath designed by Kay Gerber. The festival is among several holiday events in Bluffton.
December 09, 2016 1:03 AM

Bluffton

Festival of Wreaths & More

If you go

What: Festival of Wreaths

When: Weekend hours 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday this week only; regular hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Dec. 31

Where: Balentine Gallery at the Arts, Commerce & Visitors Centre, 211 Water St., Bluffton

Cost: Free will donation benefiting the nonprofit Creative Arts Council of Wells County

More info: 260-824-5222

What: Christmas in the Mansion

When: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Dec. 17 and 18

Where: Wells County Historical Museum, 420 W. Market St., Bluffton

Cost: Free

More info: 260-824-9956

What: Wonderland of Lights

When: 6 to 9 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Ouabache State Park, 4930 Indiana 201, Bluffton

Cost: $5 donation per vehicle, benefiting Friends of Ouabache State Park and Ouabache State Park

More info: 260-824-0926

What: Advent Walk

When: Noon to 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: Walk begins at Bluffton First United Methodist, 325 W Washington St. Bluffton

Cost: Free

If you’re up for a day trip, pile your family in the car and head over to Bluffton this weekend for a number of holiday events.

The Creative Arts Council of Wells County is hosting special weekend hours for its first Festival of Wreaths, featuring 27 wreaths decorated by designers from the community.

The 30-inch wreaths feature colorful decorations and themes such as “Do You See What I See?”, “The Wizard of Oz” and Christmas vacation.

The Wells County Historical Museum has trees and decorations set up for Christmas in the Mansion.

The Advent Walk includes caroling and a short message at each of the four downtown churches: Bluffton First United Methodist, Bluffton Church of God, First Reformed Church and First Baptist Church of Bluffton.

In the evenings, Ouabache State Park has its Wonderland of Lights. Drive through the park and see displays from local businesses and families. Santa will be on hand Saturday to read stories and visit with kids.

Other events in Bluffton this weekend include the Market Street Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, bicentennial open house Sunday at the Wells County Public Library, and fireworks Sunday night. For a full list, go to blufftonindiana.net/events.

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition