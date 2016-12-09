Festival of Wreaths & More

If you go

What: Festival of Wreaths

When: Weekend hours 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday this week only; regular hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Dec. 31

Where: Balentine Gallery at the Arts, Commerce & Visitors Centre, 211 Water St., Bluffton

Cost: Free will donation benefiting the nonprofit Creative Arts Council of Wells County

More info: 260-824-5222

What: Christmas in the Mansion

When: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Dec. 17 and 18

Where: Wells County Historical Museum, 420 W. Market St., Bluffton

Cost: Free

More info: 260-824-9956

What: Wonderland of Lights

When: 6 to 9 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Ouabache State Park, 4930 Indiana 201, Bluffton

Cost: $5 donation per vehicle, benefiting Friends of Ouabache State Park and Ouabache State Park

More info: 260-824-0926

What: Advent Walk

When: Noon to 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: Walk begins at Bluffton First United Methodist, 325 W Washington St. Bluffton

Cost: Free