Get clued in on film screening

If you go What: Surprise Cinema When: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday Where: Guldin Park, Van Buren Street and Michaels Avenue Admission: $15 general admission; additional online fees; www.surprisecinema2016.bpt.me Clues so far: • “(Come out) We’ll dance the night away; I’m gonna make you mine.” – lyrics from “Sherry,” Frankie Vallie and the Four Seasons • “I’m here in the mountains, in the foothills of the Catskills.” – musician Rick Danko • Video montage featuring the song, “These Arms of Mine” by Otis Redding, Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind” and a baby crying in the corner Go to www.facebook.com/RiverfrontFW for more clues.

There is a limit for Fort Wayne audiences when it comes to their comfort level, says Alison Gerardot, director of programming and events for Riverfront Fort Wayne. It’s the reason why the idea for Surprise Cinema may appear to be a hard sell upfront.

The concept relies on viewers purchasing tickets to an immersive, interactive film screening without much detail other than where to go, when to show up and what to wear.

Gerardot’s advice is simple: Don’t hold back.

“That’s such a key for people because it makes or breaks your experience. Everyone is going to have their individual experience with this type of event, and that’s what makes it unique and cool,” she says.

The inaugural Surprise Cinema event Thursday is a local adaptation of Secret Cinema, a U.K.-based group of creatives who produce large-scale, elaborate film experiences.

There will also be pre-show activities before the film screens at Guldin Park.

To pique the interest of audiences, Riverfront Fort Wayne has released a series of clues about the film on the organization’s Facebook page. Gerardot says the plan is to make Surprise Cinema a recurring event. She is thinking of hosting two Surprise Cinema events next year, she says.

“People have a lot of questions about it, for sure. I think with any new event, it’s harder to describe the first year of anything because you’re just describing it. Once people have experienced something, then they are able to share that with their friends, and they’re able to understand how it operates, and that just grows excitement for other events,” Gerardot says.

Gerardot is in familiar territory as she was the driving force behind Fort Wayne Dance Collective’s immersive dance fundraisers in previous years. The event will not be able to go into the level of detail of a Secret Cinema performance, but Gerardot says she has been happy with how Riverfront Fort Wayne has collaborated with a number of local organizations, including Cinema Center, to present a more localized product.

“I think we’re trying to make it cool,” Gerardot says. “The more people you have involved, the more people that it draws, and I hope it continues to grow.”

Although, Surprise Cinema is primarily a cultural event, it also harkens back to Riverfront Fort Wayne’s mission. Gerardot says that Guldin Park, which will serve as the backdrop for the event, is a bit of a mystery itself to locals.

In 1911, the city dedicated the park to social reform advocate Addie Guldin. The park, at the intersection of Van Buren Street and Michaels Avenue, featured the city’s first playground, which Guldin thought provided inner-city children a safe place to play. However, the playground was destroyed during the flood of 1913.

Gerardot says Guldin Park also features a wooded area near the river and the only downtown boat launch.

“I think it’s a good way to get people to recognize that they can put their own personal watercraft in the water at that site,” Gerardot says. “It’s about getting people to go to new spaces that are a part of our downtown riverfront and just getting them to think about those spaces in a new way.”

For those who may not be convinced just yet, Gerardot says not to fret. As the event approaches, the clues are getting to be quite obvious.

“I think that it’s going to create excitement because you’re not blatantly advertising the movie itself, but (you’re advertising) the clues,” she says. “If these are the clues, you’re going to wonder what the experience is going to be like.”

