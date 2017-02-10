Some local Valentine's events

Need some date-night ideas for your special someone? There are a number of things happening in the area that might make your Valentine’s outing just right.

Let’s Fall in Love, Heartland Sings – The vocal group will perform romantic ballads and soulful love songs while you explore the Fort Wayne Museum of Art. Complimentary Champagne will be served. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; $20 advance, $25 at the door; 436-8080 or HeartlandSings.org/tickets.

Valentine’s Invitational, Castle Gallery – The local gallery has an opening reception including music from Alicia Pyle from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday for its new show. Regular hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 122 W. Wayne St.; 426-6568.

Date Night Cabaret, Three Rivers Music Theatre – The downtown theater presents “Date Night: Songs of the Joys & Challenges of Relationships” with performances by a cast that includes Billy Dawson, Kimi Eckman and Gary Lanier with guest music director Tommy Saul. 8 p.m. today and Saturday and 11 p.m. Saturday; Three Rivers Music Theatre, 212 Pearl St.; $15 general admission, $10 students with ID; www.threeriversmusictheatre.com.

Sweetheart Orchid Display, Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – The conservatory has a heart-shaped arbor display planted with red orchids. Also, visit the ongoing “Mary Poppins Garden Party” exhibit. The exhibit and orchid display are included in general admission. Open Tuesday through Sunday; $5 adults, $3 ages 3 and older; BotanicalConservatory.org for hours.

“My Cold Hearted Valentine, Season 3,” Science Central – The science museum puts on a murder mystery tonight for adults 21 and over. Food and drink will be available to purchase as you interview suspects and examine the evidence. 6 to 10 p.m. today with who-done-it reveal at 9:30 p.m.; Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St.; $25 individual or $35 couples; buy tickets online at ScienceCentral.org.

“Love Notes,” Fort Wayne Ballet – The ballet celebrates the power and passion of love this weekend as part of its ArtsLab series. 9 p.m. today, 7:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday; Auer Center, 300 E. Main St.; $20 general admission; tickets.artstix.org.

Here & Queer: A Valentine’s Day Affair, Cinema Center – The downtown movie theater shows “But I’m a Cheerleader” on Tuesday. The film follows a teen who begins to question how fixed her sexuality is. A party in the lounge will have music, free pizza and a cash bar. 6 p.m. party, 8 p.m. movie; Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry St.; 426-3456 or CinemaCenter.org for prices.

“Fifty Shades Darker” – The second film in the trilogy starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan opens today in local theaters.