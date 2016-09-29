Associated Press
In this Feb. 7, 2016 file photo, Lady Gaga sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers in Santa Clara, Calif. Lady Gaga will headline the Super Bowl halftime show next year. NFL and Pepsi announced Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, that the pop star will take the stage on Feb. 5, 2017, at the NRG Stadium in Houston.
September 29, 2016 10:32 PM
Lady Gaga will perform during Super Bowl halftime show
MESFIN FEKADU | Associated Press
NEW YORK – It's official: Lady Gaga will headline the Super Bowl halftime show.
The NFL and Pepsi announced Thursday that the pop star will take the stage Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Gaga sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl this year in Santa Clara, California. Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Coldplay headlined the halftime show.
Gaga will release a new album, "Joanne," on Oct. 21. The Grammy winner's hits include "Poker Face," ''Bad Romance," ''Born This Way" and "Applause."
Fox will broadcast the Super Bowl.