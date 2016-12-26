Mom tweets Fisher listed as stable

LOS ANGELES – “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher is in stable condition days after suffering a medical emergency, according to her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds.

Reynolds tweeted Sunday that the family would share any updates on Fisher and thanked the public for its “prayers & good wishes.”

Multiple news organizations, including TMZ, the Los Angeles Times and CNN, have reported that Fisher suffered a “cardiac episode,” or heart attack, during a flight Friday from London to Los Angeles.

Earlier Sunday, Oscar-winning actress Sally Field tweeted that she was thinking of Fisher with all her “heart and soul.”

Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill of “Star Wars” fame are among many others who have expressed hope that the 60-year-old Fisher recovers after being admitted Friday to a Los Angeles hospital.

Fisher is also known as the author of the books “Postcards from the Edge” and “Wishful Drinking.”

– Associated Press