Murals & more

Save the dates Here are some major dates already on the calendar. April 22: Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo opening day May 20: Fort4Fitness Spring Cycle June 15 to 18: Hobnobben Film Festival July 7 to 15: Three Rivers Festival Aug. 25 and 26: Taste of the Arts Sept. 16 and 17: Johnny Appleseed Festival Sept. 29 and 30: Fort4Fitness Fall Festival

History may most remember 2016 for political divisions, but pop culture offered a temporary escape with Pokemon, public art and plenty of eyebrow-raising celebrity moments.

Did you take part in a video for the Mannequin Challenge? What about the Running Man Challenge or the 22 Pushup Challenge? Maybe you chased digital monsters instead. Pokemon GO captivated the attention of many for a few months while the rest of us made something akin to Phelpsface whenever we had to duck out of the path of a player glued to their smartphone while wandering the green spaces of the city.

These days, it’s unusual for a Broadway musical to dominate pop culture, but Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” didn’t throw away its shot. The 2015 musical about the life of Alexander Hamilton hit the mainstream this year and earned a record-setting number of Tony nominations. A production in Chicago opened in the fall and a touring production will begin in the spring.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie-Pitt split, as did Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris ended their relationship, which was followed by Swift dating Tom Hiddleston in the brief pairing known as Hiddleswift. Was there a #OverParty for that?

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West made headlines all year long, most notably with the latter’s robbery at gunpoint in Paris and the former’s bizarre behavior at concerts, social media rantings and hospitalization in the fall.

Warsaw native Ben Higgins seems to have found love on “The Bachelor,” which aired over the winter. He and finacée Lauren Bushnell later launched their own reality show, “Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?” on Freeform.

Here are some other moments from pop culture and local arts from 2016 and a look at what’s to come in the year ahead.

cmcmaken@jg.net

Locally

If there was a word of the year for Fort Wayne, perhaps it should be “mural.”

Projects included crosswalk designs on the downtown arts campus funded by Amplify Art! donations, a work by artist Yis “NoseGo” Goodwin on the side of 816 Pint & Slice, a Kim Linker canal scene in New Haven, and large pieces by Jerrod Tobias on the North Anthony Corridor and the side of The Brass Rail. Tobias has been tapped to design a 300-foot mural for the Clay Street elevation downtown, planned for completion by spring.

The Fort Wayne Museum of Art debuted two major installations in 2016. In June, artist Darrell Petit’s “Continuum” stone sculpture was placed outside the museum’s Main Street entrance. In September, Dale Chihuly’s 1,000-pound “Lily Gold Chandelier” was installed in the atrium. The museum also received a major gift of works from the estate of artist David Shapiro.

New events in the city included Weather the Fort and a downtown New Year’s Eve Ball Drop happening this week. The inaugural Hobnobben Film Festival drew 1,500 people and earned a profit that is being reinvested into the 2017 festival. The Middle Waves Music Festival brought about 4,000 visitors to Headwaters Park over two days in September and featured 30 bands performing on three stages.

Some changes on local television included Fort Wayne’s NBC moving to Digital Channel 21.2 and Fort Wayne’s CW taking its spot on 33.1 as a result of a 2015 deal. The NBC affiliate introduced a new studio in the fall as did ABC affiliate WPTA.

Among other local arts and entertainment highlights:

• The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo unveiled renovations to its Australian Adventure.

• The Fort Wayne Ballet opened its 60th season in September.

• Three Rivers Music Theatre opened at the beginning of the year. Its inaugural musical was in April.

• Soft Rock 103.9 FM changed its name to 103.9 Sunny FM this month.

MOVIES

2016

“Finding Dory” led box office totals for the year as of mid-December, followed by “Captain America: Civil War,” “The Secret Life of Pets,” “The Jungle Book” and “Deadpool.”

The recently released “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” will likely bump something from that list when eventual tallies are made of all films to debut in the year.

2017

Here are some of the major releases scheduled. Dates are subject to change.

• “Fifty Shades Darker,” Feb. 10

• “John Wick: Chapter 2,” Feb. 10

• “Logan,” March 3

• “Kong: Skull Island,” March 10

• “T2 Trainspotting,” March 10

• “Beauty and the Beast,” March 17

• “Power Rangers,” March 24

• “The Fate of the Furious,” April 14

• “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” May 5

• “Alien: Covenant,” May 19

• “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul,” May 19

• “Baywatch,” May 19

• “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” May 26

• “Wonder Woman,” June 2

• “The Mummy,” June 9

• “Cars 3,” June 16

• “Transformers: The Last Knight,” June 23

• “Despicable Me 3,” June 30

• “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” July 7

• “War for the Planet of the Apes,” July 14

• “It,” Sept. 8

• “Blade Runner 2049,” Oct. 6

• “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” Oct. 6

• “Thor: Ragnarok,” Nov. 3

• “Justice League,” Nov. 17

• “Star Wars: Episode VIII,” Dec. 15

TELEVISION

2016

The “Gilmore Girls” revival kept fans salivating until it debuted on Netflix in late November. The streaming service also released two seasons of “Full House” follow-up “Fuller House.”

“Game of Thrones” fans found out Jon Snow lives, but a number of characters on TV weren’t as lucky, including Glenn on “The Walking Dead.”

Series coming to a close included “The Good Wife,” “Rizzoli & Isles,” “Mythbusters,” “Downton Abbey,” “Mike & Molly” and “American Idol.”

2017

Series slated to end include “Grimm,” “Pretty Little Liars,” “Longmire,” “Duck Dynasty,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “Bates Motel,” “Bones,” “Orphan Black” and “Girls.”

MUSIC

2016

Drake topped a number of music lists for the year including Spotify and iTunes. His “One Dance” topped Billboard’s Songs of the Summer. Elsewhere, Beyoncé dropped “Lemonade,” Adele’s album “25” stayed high on the charts, Sia looked for “Cheap Thrills,” Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop the Feeling” and twenty one pilots had a number of hits such as “Heathens” and “Ride.”

2017

Among acts said to be planning albums for 2017 are Major Lazer, Iggy Azalea, Marilyn Manson, Limp Bizkit, TI, Train, Juicy J, Bel Biv DeVoe, The Magnetic Fields, Nelly Furtado, Charlie XCX and Kelly Clarkson.

DEATHS

Many legendary talents were among the dead in 2016 such as musicians Prince and David Bowie, actor Gene Wilder and singer Merle Haggard.

Among other notable deaths (in no particular order): Writer Harper Lee, actress Florence Henderson, actor Alan Thicke, actress Zsa Zsa Gabor, actor Ron Glass, journalist Gwen Ifill, singer Leonard Cohen, actor/filmmaker Garry Marshall, actor Anton Yelchin, singer Christina Grimmie, journalist Morley Safer, actress Doris Roberts, actress Patty Duke, singer Sharon Jones, comedian Garry Shandling, actor Ken Howard, actor Abe Vigoda, actor Alan Rickman, writer Timothy LaHaye, actor David Huddleston, actor Jon Polito, actress Alexis Arquette and Miss Cleo pitchwoman Youree Dell Harris.