Music fest to make waves

If you go What: Middle Waves Music Festival When: 4 to 11 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday Where: Headwaters Park East and West, 333 S. Clinton St. Admission: $38.50 today, $54 Saturday, and $80 for two-day pass; includes online fees; children younger than 12 are free with paid adult; certain areas of the festival are open to the public; go to www.middlewaves.com for more information Schedule (St. marys stage) Today • 5:45 to 7 p.m. – The Ike Reilly Assassination • 7:45 to 9 p.m. – Sidewalk Chalk • 9:45 to 11 p.m. – Best Coast Saturday • Noon to 1 p.m. – James and the Drifters • 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. – Metavari • 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. – JEFF the Brotherhood • 5 to 6:15 p.m. – Doomtree • 7 to 8 p.m. – Tanlines • 9 to 11 p.m. – The Flaming Lips

Matt Kelley would like people to wake up the day after this weekend’s Middle Waves Music Festival and say, “I can’t believe it really happened.”

“I think anyone who’s not there will have ‘FOMO,’ fear of missing out, when they look at their social media Monday morning, and their friends are talking about it,” says Kelley, founder of the One Lucky Guitar marketing firm and festival co-chair.

The aspirations for the Middle Waves Music Festival at Headwaters Park may appear lofty for an event in its inaugural year. But for the festival’s steering committee – a group of enthusiastic local residents – the momentum began a year ago with a visit from Amadeo Rossi, project manager for the popular 80/35 Music Festival in Des Moines, Iowa, which hosted Nas and the Decemberists as its headliners this year.

The 80/35 Music Festival was founded to bring new life to the Iowa capital’s live-music community and enhance more cultural offerings. Members of the Middle Waves committee went to Des Moines to get a closer look at the festival.

“When (Rossi) came here, he really instilled in us the confidence that we needed to say, ‘OK, if this is going to happen in your community, you have to make this happen,’ ” says Alison Gerardot, director of programming and events for Riverfront Fort Wayne and festival co-chair with Kelley. “You can’t wait for a promoter to come in and do this. It has to be community-driven.”

While the committee is looking to break Fort Wayne from its stereotypical “nothing but cornfields” reputation, Ger­ardot believes that’s not exactly the priority.

“One thing that Amadeo said that we have sort of repeated to our sponsors, and just to everybody that we have talked to, is that the community leaders in Des Moines said that 80/35 for them was the one event that happened where everyone woke up the next day, and said, ‘We’re awesome,’ ” Gerardot says.

“It instilled that internal Des Moines pride, and that, I think, was a huge takeaway for us. As much as this is to get people to know Fort Wayne that are outside of Fort Wayne, it’s also about getting Fort Wayne to love itself.”

The festival is prepared to make its debut with psychedelic rock band the Flaming Lips headlining.

The festival also includes the Best Coast, Tanlines, Doomtree, JEFF the Brotherhood, Bully, the Ike Reilly Assassination, Oddisee, Sidewalk Chalk and nearly 20 local performers.

The Brass Rail, Punch Films and the Tiger Room at Calhoun Street Soups, Salads and Spirits will host after-parties through the weekend.

“We feel that the Flaming Lips is the quintessential festival band,” Kelley says. “They’ve played literally every festival of note, whether it was Coachella, Lollapalooza, Glastonbury over in England, Bonnaroo, and they’re welcomed back because with their show, they bring this giant video screen, they’re shooting confetti cannons. We felt like that would set the bar.

“They are so known for their festival performances that it was a way to say that we want to be considered like those other festivals. This is different than just a multiband lineup; this is a destination music festival.”

The festival will take over both sides of Headwaters Park, with the east side featuring the St. Marys stage, where national and local acts such as the Flaming Lips, Best Coast, James and the Drifters and Metavari will perform. The Headwaters Park East pavilion will be The Village, a hub for food, vendors, live painting and pop-up performances.

In Headwaters Park West, two more stages, the St. Joseph and Maumee, will feature more performances by local and national bands, as well as activities including free kayak and pontoon rides; Cinema Center’s silent drive-in movie; lawn games; and a Kitty Cafe and Puppy Pub, hosted by the Allen County SPCA.

Although ticket holders must have wristbands to enter the gated St. Marys stage area, Middle Waves has been structured to allow the rest of the festival – The Village, the two other performance stages, activities on the lawn and rivers – to be free and open to the public.

“We don’t intend for this to have an area where people who bought tickets hang out, and those who haven’t hang out somewhere else,” Kelley says. “In Des Moines, we saw people with wristbands coming in and out (of the gated area). You go to the free stages, and half the people there had the wristband and were enjoying the entire festival experience.”

Gerardot says it was the concept of being community-driven that encouraged sponsors like Sweetwater and Parkview Health. She says it wasn’t a typical model.

“It was exciting to be able to offer music on a big scale in a different way to the broader community, and then just bringing in the festival experience, that this type of festival offers, that people normally haven’t experienced yet in Fort Wayne,” she says.

Even with a lineup of national performers, Kelley says it’s far more important the festival highlights cultural offerings that local residents may have been missing in their own backyard this entire time.

“There are 51 other weekends where most of this is here, enriching this community,” Kelley says. “That’s a big part of what we’re showing off. We have 29 acts, 19 are based in northeast Indiana, and it’s really an opportunity to share what they do with an even bigger audience.”

