NBC's Bush suspended after bus tape

NEW YORK – NBC has suspended “Today” show personality Billy Bush indefinitely for his role in the recently surfaced videotape of Donald Trump’s crude conversation about women.

“Today” show Executive Producer Noah Oppenheim said in a memo that “there is simply no excuse for Billy’s language and behavior on that tape.”

NBC has suspended Bush from his job as host of the “Today” show’s third hour, “pending further review of the matter.”

The 2005 tape was made when Bush worked on the entertainment news show “Access Hollywood” as he rode with Trump to the set of a daytime drama where Trump made a cameo appearance. In the tape, the Republican presidential candidate brags about kissing, groping and trying to have sex with women who were not his wife. Bush joins in, laughing at some of Trump’s comments and later encouraging an actress to hug Trump.

Bush, 44, has been brutalized on his own Facebook page since the tape surfaced. Hundreds of hostile comments were attached to Bush’s last posting on Friday – of him distributing a plate of bacon to “Today” viewers outside of the show’s studio. Angering women viewers of a show as important to NBC’s bottom line as “Today” is no small matter. Many viewers upset by 2012’s messy dumping of Ann Curry as “Today” host took it out on colleague Matt Lauer; the show’s ratings still haven’t recovered.

– Associated Press