Miss Maryland Hannah Brewer sings "God Bless America" during the talent portion of the third night of preliminary competition in the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. The new Miss America will be crowned Sunday night. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Contestants take the stage for the evening gown competition during the third night of preliminary competition in the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. The new Miss America will be crowned Sunday night. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Contestants take the stage for the swimsuit competition in the third and final night of preliminary competition in the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City, N.J. on Thursday Sept. 8, 2016. The new Miss America will be crowned Sunday. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Miss Missouri Erin O'Flaherty sings during the talent portion of the third night of preliminary competition in the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City, N.J. The new Miss America will be crowned Sunday night. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Contestants take the stage for the evening gown competition during the second night of preliminary competition in the Miss America pageant on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in Atlantic City. The new Miss America will be crowned on Sunday. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
September 09, 2016 8:25 AM
Ohio, Michigan win 3rd night Miss America prelims
WAYNE PARRY | Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- Michigan and Ohio loom large in the presidential election, but they also brought some swing-state magic to the Miss America pageant Thursday night in Atlantic City.
Miss Michigan Arianna Quan and Miss Ohio Alice Magoto won preliminary contests on the third and final night of preliminary competition.
Quan played a piano composition titled "The Lark," and Magoto won the swimsuit competition.
The competition at Boardwalk Hall includes contestants from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
The 2017 Miss America will be crowned Sunday night.