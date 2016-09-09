Ohio, Michigan win 3rd night Miss America prelims

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- Michigan and Ohio loom large in the presidential election, but they also brought some swing-state magic to the Miss America pageant Thursday night in Atlantic City.

Miss Michigan Arianna Quan and Miss Ohio Alice Magoto won preliminary contests on the third and final night of preliminary competition.

Quan played a piano composition titled "The Lark," and Magoto won the swimsuit competition.

The competition at Boardwalk Hall includes contestants from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The 2017 Miss America will be crowned Sunday night.