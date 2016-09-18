Partial list of winners of the Primetime Emmy Awards

Partial list of winners at the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, announced Sunday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

1. Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Louie Anderson, "Baskets."

2. Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Alan Yang and Aziz Ansari, "Master of None."

3. Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live."

4. Directing, Comedy Series: Jill Soloway, "Transparent."

5. Actress, Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep."

6. Actor, Comedy Series: Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent."

7. Reality-Competition Program: "The Voice."

8. Outstanding Writing in a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: D.V. BeVincentis, "The People v. O.J. Simpson American Crime Story."

9. Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, "American Crime."

10. Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama: Susanne Bier, "The Night Manager."

11. Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Sterling K. Brown, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

12. Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

13. Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Courtney B. Vance, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

14. Television Movie: "Sherlock: The Abominable Bride."

15. Limited Series: "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

16. Writing for a Variety Special: Patton Oswalt, "Talking for Clapping."

17. Variety Talk Series: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."

18. Directing for a Variety Special: Thomas Kail and Alex Rudzinskifor "Grease Live."

1. Variety Sketch Series: "Key & Peele."

2. Writing for a Drama Series: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss "Game of Thrones."