Associated Press
Regina King accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for "American Crime" at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
September 18, 2016 10:25 PM
Partial list of winners of the Primetime Emmy Awards
Associated Press
Partial list of winners at the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, announced Sunday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
1. Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Louie Anderson, "Baskets."
2. Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Alan Yang and Aziz Ansari, "Master of None."
3. Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live."
4. Directing, Comedy Series: Jill Soloway, "Transparent."
5. Actress, Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep."
6. Actor, Comedy Series: Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent."
7. Reality-Competition Program: "The Voice."
8. Outstanding Writing in a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: D.V. BeVincentis, "The People v. O.J. Simpson American Crime Story."
9. Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, "American Crime."
10. Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama: Susanne Bier, "The Night Manager."
11. Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Sterling K. Brown, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."
12. Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."
13. Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Courtney B. Vance, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."
14. Television Movie: "Sherlock: The Abominable Bride."
15. Limited Series: "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."
16. Writing for a Variety Special: Patton Oswalt, "Talking for Clapping."
17. Variety Talk Series: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."
18. Directing for a Variety Special: Thomas Kail and Alex Rudzinskifor "Grease Live."
1. Variety Sketch Series: "Key & Peele."
2. Writing for a Drama Series: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss "Game of Thrones."