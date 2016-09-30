See, buy oil painting's best

If you go What: 2016 Salon Show When: 5:30 to 9 p.m. opening reception and awards today; exhibition ends Oct. 29 Where: Castle Gallery, 1202 W. Wayne St. Admission: $10 What: “Wet Paint” Sale When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday Where: Oil Painters of America Tent, Castle Gallery, 1202 W. Wayne St. Admission: Free and open to the public Info: 426-6568 or www.castlegallery.com

Castle Gallery co-owner Jody Hemphill Smith takes a moment to think of how many boxes of paintings have been delivered to the gallery on just that day alone.

“Twenty-four, I think,” Hemphill says with a chuckle. “We’re getting there, but we have a big job, though.”

This weekend, Castle Gallery will showcase more than 300 paintings as host of the Oil Painters of America’s 2016 Salon Show. The juried exhibition of traditional oil paintings is only in its third year for the national organization.

“OPA is a group of people where many will be known as the artists of our time,” says Kathryn Beligratis, executive director of Oil Painters of America.

After an opening reception today, the weekend will have a lineup of painting demonstrations. Carolyn Lewis, the Oil Painters of America’s juror of awards, will demonstrate today, and Signature Master painters C.W. Mundy, an Indianapolis native, and John Michael Carter, the organization’s president, will demonstrate on Saturday.

There is also a “wet paint” tent sale for the public on Saturday, in which artists will showcase paintings of local landmarks that were created Wednesday during the organization’s Plein Air competition.

“It’s been interesting as (the paintings) have been coming in,” Hemphill Smith says. “Over the weekend, we had the West Central walking tour, and people were coming in here, so we got the OK from the OPA to do kind of a sneak preview so that people kind of get the feeling of what’s coming our way, and people got real excited about it.

“(The paintings are) just beautiful. What’s so neat is that you can come and see the quantity of work at that caliber, and you can take it home. You don’t have to worry about shipping, you don’t worry if the computer is altering the image. You got the real deal.”

Hemphill Smith says when the Oil Painters of America contacted the gallery about hosting the show, she had to think about it for a little bit, but she decided “it’s about time” for Fort Wayne to have this sort of opportunity, she says. Castle Gallery has also represented OPA artists like Carter and Mundy.

“We represent incredible artists here, and they have talked about us. We have been here 21 years, and a lot of art galleries may last for two years,” Hemphill Smith says. “And it’s a different space, it’s not your traditional gallery. I mean, we just don’t have plain walls, and it changes all the time. We try to rotate things, and the artists keep their work fresh. It’s a whole different venue for them.”

Beligratis says the Salon Show is smaller than OPA’s other regional and national exhibitions, which makes it a little different in style. It also makes it a more affordable show for collectors.

“The regional shows are only getting submissions from half of the United States versus the Salon Show, which is coming from all places within the United States or Canada,” Beligratis says. “We get the top artists who send in their work, so it’s a very competitive show.”

Beligratis explains that the OPA is made up of three categories of members. An artist who first joins is considered an associate member, and by getting juried through various shows, a member can move up to signature status, “which is difficult to achieve,” she says.

From signature status, artists can apply for the exclusive master signature status. Out of about 3,500 members, Beligratis says only 55 hold a master status within the organization.

“It’s not easy. Several people have to submit more than once, twice, sometimes three times before they get into that (master) division,” Beligratis says. “It’s really the crème de la crème. Actually, all of our artists, even if they are associate members, the caliber is right up there.”

Beligratis says the weekend of events has advantages for both artists and the public. Artists will have a chance to rub elbows with others around the country. “You have to take advantage of all of the networking opportunities, because you just don’t know how a connection can change your direction,” she says.

For the public, it’s a time to pick up artwork from nationally recognized artists, and with the smaller pieces being more affordable, Beligratis says the show is a good place to start for new art collectors.

“Once you start going to these shows, it brings a lot of joy,” Beligratis says. “The paintings I do have in the house, I can look at them and go, ‘Oh yeah, I remember when I got that.’ I think art is so important, and it really does matter. It’s important to kind of feed the soul that way.”

