If you go What: “Six Characters in Search of an Author” When: 8 p.m. today, Saturday, Thursday, Dec. 9 and 10; 2 p.m. Sunday Where: Studio Theater, IPFW, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E. Cost: $16 adults, $14 seniors and IPFW alumni, $12 groups of 10 or larger, $5 IPFW or high school students or children younger than 18 (younger than 6 not admitted), $12 other college students; 481-4105 or www.ipfw.edu/tickets

Stories are waiting to be told as IPFW Department of Theatre presents “Six Characters in Search of an Author,” which opens tonight.

As the play opens, a professional acting troupe gathers on stage. But before they can begin their rehearsal, six characters wander into their space and explain they have been abandoned by their author. The director sets about telling each of their stories using his troupe of actors, but eventually the characters become frustrated watching the actors interpret them. The characters then try to tell their stories themselves, but struggle to reveal their inner truths using the conventions of communication available to them.

The play, written by Luigi Pirandello, is directed by Bev Redman in IPFW’sStudio Theatre. “Six Characters” made Pirandello internationally famous in the 1920s and he won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1934.