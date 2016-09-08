Spotlight: Cambry Hicks, 'EXXTA$YY'

If you go What: "EXXTA$YY," the second installment of Indigo Lounge When: 9:30 p.m. Sept. 10; doors open at 8 p.m. Where: The Phoenix, 1122 Broadway Admission: $5 general admission; additional online fee; go to www.indigolounge.eventbrite.com for more information

While the first installment of Indigo Lounge focused on a group of young creatives, the second installment Sept. 10 will focus more on its host, Cambry Hicks.

Hicks, the creator of the Indigo Sound podcast, heads downtown for the second installment of Indigo Lounge, titled "EXXTA$YY" at The Phoenix.

Hicks is reluctant to give out too many details, but the evening will be comprised of a music and visual art project featuring visuals by Hicks and artist Jeron Braxton. There will be visual displays, projection mapping and new music.

We asked Hicks a series of questions by email to see what he learned from planning the first installment of the Indigo Lounge in April.

To find out more about the podcast and origin of Indigo Lounge, go to www.journalgazette.net/entertainment/Conversation-Starter--Cambry-Hicks--Indigo-Lounge-12506977

What lessons did you learn from your first event?

Hicks: Don't stress (too much) and time is your best friend. You do so much running around trying to get things in order and make sure everything down to the creative aspect, the promotion, even the small stuff is perfect when in time things will work themselves out. Also having a great team and supporters behind you, you can’t do these type of events by yourself. As a creative person, I have to find that balance to not only make sure that the artistic aspect, but the whole event is the best it can be. I’m so thankful for the people who help me put this together, and the amount of love and support everyone who comes out to see something that I put together amazes me.

What makes The Phoenix a good venue for what you have planned? Would you like to keep Indigo Lounge downtown?

Hicks: I think The Phoenix is such an amazing venue, and not a lot of people know about it. It has a unique vibe to it, and not to mention it’s right downtown! I like the idea of moving it around, not only this time around. People having the familiarity with the event or at least the name, it encourages people to get out and maybe see a side of town they’ve never really explored before. Hopefully other cities someday!

What do you think will be the highlights this time around?

Hicks: Some of the highlights will definitely be the surprises, but the whole creative project that I’m working on with my good friend Jeron Braxton. His art is so dope and I get to bring my creative vision to life through his visuals and projection mapping, but also the musical aspect of the project as well. It will surely be one of a kind to see and the first for Fort Wayne.

kcarr@jg.net