Spotlight: Duke Roth, 'It's a Wonderful Life: A Radio Play"

If you go What: "It's a Wonderful Life: A Radio Play" When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Dec. 10, 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 4; 6 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18 Where: First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne St. Cost: $20 adults, $18 seniors, free for first 30 students at each performance with reservation (first time seeing show only); 426-7421, ext. 121; www.firstpresbyteriantheater.com Also: Preview performance 7:30 p.m. Thursday, $12 all tickets

Local stage performer Duke Roth has a somewhat unique role in First Presbyterian Theater's production of "It's a Wonderful Life: A Radio Play," which begins this week.

Roth performs the role of Foley Artist, providing the sound effects for the radio play the audience is watching being staged. The show takes place on Christmas Eve 1945 and is based in a radio studio where a performance of "It's a Wonderful Life" is being put on. The show was adapted and directed by Thom Hofrichter.

We asked Roth to answer some questions about the show via email. The responses have been edited.

Q. Can you explain a little bit about the adaptation and your role?

A. The adaptation is Thom's vision of the play. He has cut some things that really wouldn’t work well for a radio play, a lot of visual things. My role is to add the sounds for what is going on. I voice some things, but really I add the sounds to match the actions and background. I look at it like enhancing the play, I’m a bass player and I look at the foley artist in the same way. Nobody is going to see the foley artist but would notice if it wasn’t there.

Q. What props are you using to make sound effects on stage?

A. I use a lot of props – a can, bells, horns, whistles, a lot of things. Some of the props are the same thing making the sound, some of them I have to use something else to make the sound I’m looking for.

Q. For a radio play back in the day, the foley person was really responsible for an element of realism since there were no visuals. Though there are some visuals involved with this stage adaptation, how important is the foley role to bringing the whole thing to life for the audience in this new version?

A. I think that it’s the same principle, whether it’s now or 1945.

Q. Have you had to do any additional studying for this role since it goes beyond delivering lines?

A. I didn’t really do any additional studying for this, it’s been a lot of trial and error. I had some ideas when I first got the script some worked but others once we got to the theatre and added the microphones, I had to change some of the things I was doing. When I was a boy, my mom got me into listing to old radio shows from the '40s – Jack Benny, Fibber McGee and Molly, W.C. Fields – and so I had that to kind call back on.

Q. I imagine a lot of people really only know "It's a Wonderful Life" from the classic movie. What was your first experience with the story?

A. I think my first experience is the same as everybody else, I remember watching it for the first time on TV at my grandma’s house. I liked the movie and when First Pres Theater last staged the show, I wanted to be in it. I was Sam Wainwright (I will be voicing Sam again in the "Radio Show"). I really got more into the story after being in a staged version. I don’t get to see it every year, but I try to watch it every Christmas.

