Spotlight: Frederick Fuelling, 'Stupid F*@%ing Bird'

If you go What: "Stupid F*@%ing Bird" When: 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Feb. 23, 24, 25; 2 p.m. Sunday Where: Williams Theatre, IPFW, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd. Admission: $16 adults, $14 seniors or IPFW staff and alumni, $5 IPFW students, $12 other college students; children younger than 6 will not be admitted; 481-6555 or ipfw.edu/tickets Note: Sunday's performance will be sign language interpreted.

A diva mother, a tortured artist son. Old, young. Past, present.

"Stupid F*@%ing Bird," a contemporary take on Anton Chekhov's "The Seagull," searches for meaning amid the eternal march of time. IPFW's Department of Theatre opens the show this weekend.

Called "meta-theatre" (meaning it breaks the fourth wall), the play centers on a group of family members and their friends at a large beach house. Among the characters is Con, described in the play's directors notes as "a tortured artist who demands too much from the world and gives little in return."

IPFW junior Frederick Fuelling of Decatur plays Con. Fuelling answered some questions via email while preparing for the show.

Q. As a contemporary take on "The Seagull," how do you think audiences will relate to "Stupid F*@%ing Bird"?

A. Honestly, for today's society and audiences, "Stupid F*@%ing Bird" seems to be more acceptable than that of "The Seagull." The characters and situations are more understandable because they are more relatable than that of The Seagull. This show is easier to understand and connect with because it takes all human emotions and plays them to the extreme, which should be in every play. Unlike "The Seagull," the language in "Stupid F*@%ing Bird" is overall fairly simple allowing the audience to experience all of the emotions without having to decipher the language.

Q. Has there been anything from the play that when you've read it, you've thought "Oh, yeah, I've experienced something like that"?

A. Where do I begin? Every single character in this play is so real and humanistic that I can relate to every character at some point in the play. Every single audience member will connect to at least one of the characters. The character of Con is a very aggressive form of myself. He has so many traits and emotions that as an actor you become very nervous to take on such a role. He is psychotic, depressed, anxious, controlling and so on. There are many incidents that happen in the play that have also happened to me in real life, but what keeps me stable is finding what separates myself and my character. A lot of Con's situations and issues all stem from the lack of love he receives from his mother, from his friends, and lack of love for himself. Unlike Con, I can say that I am thankful that I am very loved by my family, friends, and I love myself.

Q. What are you learning from this production that you will carry with you as you move forward, and what are your major career goals?

A. This production has helped me realize that anyone can do anything they want if they are willing to adapt and go out of their comfort zone. This has been my first lead role at IPFW. I have never considered myself a leading man. I am accomplishing something I never thought I could. My major career goal does not relate to be a leading man. My career goal is to be a chorus member in a Broadway show. My true passion lies with my love for dancing and singing. My true dream is to choreograph a Broadway show.

Q. What music/show/movie should you probably be embarrassed for loving, but you totally aren't?

A. I would say that I would be embarrassed to say that I like to watch the Tinkerbell movies. I like the innocence within children's movies, but what I find most enjoyable about these movies is that the characters in these movies are very independent and go get what they want. They teach not only the kids but the parents the importance of going and getting what you want and not having to rely on other people. It also teaches the lesson that it is okay to ask for help, but in the end it comes down to your choices and that your choices affect your own life.

Q. You're onstage during a performance of "Stupid F*@%ing Bird" when the zombie apocalypse comes to Fort Wayne. What do you grab to defend yourself, and do you survive?

A. I grab my cast and crew. We are an unstoppable team, and also a little bit crazy, so of course we would survive.

