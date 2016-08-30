Spotlight: Jacob Stout, 'Lily Gold Chandelier' installer

Glass artist Jacob Stout has a particular nerve-wracking job, one would assume.

On Wednesday, Stout will be at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, installing a glass chandelier made up of more than 100 elements that were crafted by glass pioneer Dale Chihuly. The same artist Stout credits for impacting his own career.

No pressure, right?

Luckily, the Florida artist has experience installing the "Lily Gold Chandelier," which has a market value of more than $400,000. The museum recently purchased the piece in an auction, and will be displaying the chandelier the museum's public atrium area.

But before, Stout's steady hands get to work on the chandelier Wednesday, we asked him a series of questions by email to find out more about his background and, does a one-of-a-kind piece come with instructions?

Can you tell us more about your background and how it led you to being a specialist in installing this chandelier? Do you have a personal connection to Chihuly ?

Stout: I do not have a personal connection to Dale Chihuly other than I don’t think I’d have the same career had he not came along.

I met Dale in 1998. I was a second year art student at Kent State University when he had a show of his chandeliers at the Columbus Art Museum in Ohio. I applied for press credentials through Kent’s school of Journalism and was able to tour the museum with him before the show. I went on to earn a degree in art, learned to make glass and began a 16-year career at it.

How many times have you installed this piece? Where have you installed it?

Stout: I have installed this piece once before at a gallery. Others I’ve done in private homes.

How complex is it to install this piece? Are there instructions? How long will it take to install?

Stout: There are no instructions to install these unfortunately! It’s basically a whole lot of individually blown glass shapes wired to a steel armature. It should take two days to complete; the complexity comes in the overall composition of the chandelier.

How do you clean it? Do you have to come back for regular maintenance?

Stout: Cleaning it is tricky. I recommend a dry feather dusting regularly. A thorough cleaning would require taking it apart. Yes, I should return for that!

How does this chandelier compare to other Chihuly pieces?

Stout: This is one of my favorite versions of his chandeliers because it is done with no color. They actually fused 23 karat gold into the surface of the of the glass before they blow the shape.

How does your own glass work differ from Chihuly?

Stout: Thanks for asking. I work with glass the same way as Dale or any other glassblower. The techniques we use are hundreds of years old and are used all over the world. I use a specific Italian technique called Incalmo. It involves joining multiple piece of glass together while they are hot.

