Spotlight: Jake Wilhelm, 'Memphis'

If you go What: "Memphis" When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Feb. 24 and 25; 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 26 Where: Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St. Admission: $29 adults, $24 seniors, $17 ages 23 and younger; 424-5220 or tickets.artstix.org

"See, I was lost until I found the music of my soul," croons Huey Calhoun in the first scene of "Memphis." Civic Theatre opens the musical this weekend.

Huey, a white disc jockey, has found his passion in the music of the black community in 1950s Tennessee. Local actor Jake Wilhelm stars as Huey, who has trying times ahead as he falls for Felicia, a black nightclub singer.

Wilhelm answered some questions via email as he prepared for the role. Responses have been edited.

Q. What from the 1950s-based "Memphis" do you think 2017 audiences most connect with?

A. Well many of the themes still ring true today. There are still laws and lawmakers trying to control people's lives, telling people who they can and can't be with. There are still people that want to use religion as an excuse to put others down rather than to better themselves. Huey was ahead of his time. He treated everyone equally. You were OK in his book until you proved otherwise. No matter what your race, etc., was. There are many people that relate to that, people that are waiting for the rest of the world to catch up. Life is so much nicer when you have love in your heart and not hate.

Another major theme is doing what it takes to follow your dreams. No matter what you have to push through or leave behind. I think many can relate to that. Don't we all wanna be happy and love what we do?

Q. Blues music is so important to Huey. Is there any genre of music or art that drives you in a similar way?

A. Truthfully, music in general is important to me. I like a lot of music. I've been in several types of bands. And tend to diversify my listening. I really love classic soul and funk music. I love Motown. Daptone records has been and continues to put out awesome stuff. I am a huge fan of Mark Ronson and his fusion of classic soul music with hip-hop beats, especially his colaborations with Amy Winehouse. I learned to sing growing up listening to Al Green, Marvin Gaye, Whitney Houston and many others. (Thanks, Mom!) Other major influences would be Bill Withers, Amy Winehouse, Bobby Caldwell, Bradley Nowell and Nina Simone.

Q. What drew you to theater, and what have you learned since then that you would tell your younger self?

A. I was definitely drawn to the arts when I moved to a new school district in middle school. I didn't know anyone and was looking for a way to find some new friends. Joining choir was my first try and having grown up singing, lots of the classics my voice wasn't half bad. (Thanks again, Mom!) In high school, I started to get into acting. At the end of my freshman year, I decided to stop school sports to allow more time for music and theatre. It's funny how you can create an identity for yourself as someone who is good at pretending to be someone else. I wish I would have taken more risks as a younger man. On-stage and off. When you embrace your fears and accept them and challenge them, you can do whatever you want.

Q. If you had a car with a bumper sticker that said "Honk if you love (blank)," what is in the blank that might surprise people?

A. "Honk if you love tacos!" No, that's too easy.

"Honk if you love NOT owning pets!" No, that's mean.

This is a tough one. Hahaha!

"Honk if you love honking!"?

Q. What is on your theater "bucket list"?

A. Number one on my bucket list right now is actually to direct the musical "Sideshow." It's an amazing story that I would love to bring to life. As far as acting, I would love to play Javer in "Les Miserables," Judas in "Jesus Christ Superstar" (I've played Jesus twice), Radames in "Aida," the Emcee in "Cabaret," Tom Collins or Roger in "Rent," Bobby in "Company" ... I could really go on and on.

