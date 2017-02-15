Spotlight: Lauren Nichols, "Romeo and Juliet"

If you go What: "Romeo & Juliet" When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Feb. 24 and 25; 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 26 Where: ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St. Admission: $20 adults, $17 seniors, $11 students; 422-4226 or tickets.artstix.org

All For One brings William Shakespeare's classic love story to the local stage this month as "Romeo and Juliet" begins shows this weekend.

Though the play has been adapted to modern times in countless ways, this is the original, complete with sword fights.

Keeping true to the original was important to All For One artistic director Lauren Nichols. She answered some questions via email as she prepared the show. Responses have been edited.

Q. "Romeo & Juliet" is a well-known play that has been adapted in many ways. Are you doing anything to make it unique for this production?

A. We are establishing it in its original context during the Renaissance. I think it is actually important to not try to see this romance with a 21st century mindset. These young people lived at a volatile time, when life was dangerous and often brief: disease, accident and war were all very real perils. The "carpe diem" (live for the day) philosophy arose because of the realities of daily life at that time.

One of the things I wanted to address in this production is the senselessness of so much bitter conflict. How many wars have begun because of misunderstandings or accidents which have been blown out of all proportion? Our pantomimed prologue and epilogue will speak to the escalation of the feud between the Capulets and Montagues, but also to a hope of redemptive reconcilation.

Our production is being staged in the round, because I was seeking an immersive experience for our audience. They will be fully acknowledged by the actors – no fourth wall! – which will I hope help them to feel a part of the conflict.

Something else which is a bit unusual for us: Our costumer, Deanna Deturk, has built most of the costumes for this show from scratch. Because I chose a specific palette for each family, and wanted all the family members to wear those colors, it was necessary to make nearly all of their costumes, and they are gorgeous. We bought huge quantities of red and gold fabric at Hancock last summer when they were going out of business.

Q. Do you remember your first experience with the "Romeo & Juliet" story?

A. I certainly do! Larry Life staged it at IPFW in 1976 when I was a freshman in high school. My mother took me to see it, and we went back three times. I was riveted. In fact, I later memorized all Juliet's soliloquys (and performed them alone in my bedroom).

Q. What are the challenges when it comes to directing such a classic tale that everyone knows?

A. I still remember a statement that Larry Life made in a newspaper interview at the time he produced this play. He said something to the effect that, when staging a familiar tragedy, if the audience is not so invested in the story that they hope against hope that somehow this time it will turn out better – we haven't done our job. This is a big challenge! Another is making the sword fights look real – especially up so close to the audience. We have several experienced swordsmen in the cast, and an excellent combat choreographer, so it is looking terrific!

Q. As teenagers, how are your lead performers adapting to using Shakespearean language?

A. Surprisingly well. Several of them have some prior experience with Shakespeare. Several other things have helped. They received their scripts last fall and had a chance to do their homework. Teresa Bower, who plays Lady Capulet, has done quite a bit of Shakespeare. She and I conducted a "bootcamp" in December to look at how to approach the language. I logged about 24 hours of one-on-one coaching with cast members, looking at their individual lines and speeches. The whole cast has risen to the challenge of making the language clear as well as beautiful. They are thoroughly enjoying themselves at this point.

Q. Shakespeare has such a deep well of characters. If you had to pick one that you most identify with, who would it be?

A. Portia in The Merchant of Venice is one of my very favorites. In this play, perhaps Friar Lawrence. He has such a compassionate heart for these young people – he acts as much more a parent to both of them than their own parents do. He wants them to be both wise and happy, and he sees the potential for an end to their families' feud if all goes well. He is a peace-maker and a godly man. As artistic director for our faith-driven company, I am concerned not only with the quality of each theatrical production, but the well-being of each cast member. I am by nature an encourager, I am always aware of the morale of the company, and actively seek to build an integrated team who are working for a common goal, something bigger than ourselves.

