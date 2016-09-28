Spotlight: Performers Austin Delgado and Marcus Method, Hysterium Haunted Aslyum

If you go What: Hysterium Haunted Asylum When: 7 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday until Oct. 29; additional times are 7 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 23, 27 and 30 Where: 4410 Arden Drive Admission: $13 regular admission; $20 fast pass; go to www.hysterium.com

They're creepy, they're spooky, maybe even a little ooky, but local haunted house actors have their own fears from public speaking to the presidential election.

Seasoned performers Austin Delgado and Marcus Method have shared some of their experiences of working at Hysterium Haunted Aslyum, which opened for the season Sept. 23.

We asked Delgado and Method a series of questions via email to find out how they got involved with haunted houses and some of their favorite scares.

Some of the responses have been edited.

How did you first get into the business of scaring?

Austin Delgado: I've been in the haunt industry for going on seven years now, and I got into it because I wanted a job, and found a haunt by me and thought it would be really fun. So I went for it and discovered a whole new world.

Marcus Method: I came dressed up in special effects makeup that I had done on myself at the gas station by my house one night. One of the workers at Hysterium told me I should talk to the (general manager) and show him what I can do. I applied for Syfy's "Face Off" for the past five seasons.

What sort of characters do you play? Do you get to choose?

Delgado: I've played many characters from victims to killers, monsters to inmates, and cross dressers to wicked clowns. I've even roamed the lines outside so people out there can have just as much fun in line as they would in the haunt. I see myself as a Jack-of-all-trades, I go where I'm needed depending on other actors, or if I make my own character, then I may use that as well.

Method: I play Dr. Fredrick Heigal, who is the superintendent of the Hysterium Asylum. I was able to play a mentally-handicapped patient who contracted the Hysterium disease who believes he is a clown as well.

How much rehearsal time do you put into your performance? How do you practice?

Delgado: Normally I only practice or rehearse near haunt season.

Method: Most of what I do with my character is all improv. How the crowd reacts is how my character reacts.

What's the trick to scaring someone? Who's usually the easiest to scare in a group of people? Who's more challenging to scare?

Delgado: In my years of haunting, I've learned that it isn't always about the scare. You'll always get customers that are "fearless," and come to tell us we aren't scary, so that's when you change the game up. Instead of being scary, make it funny or disturbing. A good example would be me as a cross dresser. As the fearless customer enters my room, (I) try to seduce him with my flawless looks! Haha. These tactics aren't scary, but it's definitely effective in scratching at their mind.

Method: The trick to get people scared is to make them laugh first. Then make them uncomfortable. Then invade their space. Maybe come up and sniff them or even lick them. As far as the most challenging ones to scare, it doesn't matter who you are. When you are done with me, you are scared. I love catching them off-guard. The easiest are the ones trying to show off for friends or dates.

Describe one scare that has been the most memorable to you.

Delgado: One scare I love the most was with this group of three teens, one male, two females. The room itself was designed as a giant zigzag of bars that the customers had to go through. (It was) really dark, some strobes. What I love was the terrain and my ability to climb. From the moment they entered the room, we all knew they were done. They screamed, tripped over each other going as fast as they can trying (to) go through this narrow path to the door just for me (to) climb through and block their path, causing them to run all the way back to do it again. I believe one had peed.

Method: I am the very first room to enter. I scared this pair of ladies so bad that they ran out of the haunt and all the way back into their cars, and they wouldn't come back in.

What advice would you give someone who would be interested in acting for a haunted house ?

Delgado: I say go for it, because you get to develop a different type of social skills, and you get a chance (to) learn a lot about yourself with new friends and experiences along the way. It's definitely worth it!

Method: Come prepared to have fun, and don't be shy. I have a fear of speaking to groups of people, (but) I turn around and have fun with it. Once, I am there in character, I am there as Dr. Heigal the whole night.

Enough about scaring other people. What are you afraid of?

Delgado: What am I scared of? This year's election.

Method: I have a fear of public speaking and an actual fear of spiders.

