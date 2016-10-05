Spotlight on Amplify Art: Brass Rail Mural

Amplify Art! Project: Brass Rail Mural Expected date for project: Project began Sept. 26 Goal: $4,000; helps with artist fee and overhead costs; go to www.artsunited.org/amplify

Note: Beginning Oct. 1, three local organizations are looking to fund their community projects through Arts United's crowdfunding program, Amplify Art! Each organization has received a seed investment of $1,000 from Arts United and will have donations from the public matched dollar for dollar up to $1,500 from the Knight Foundation. In a series of stories, organizations explain more about their projects through questions we asked by email.

The Fort Wayne Free Art Collective, founded by Lissa and Jon Brown, are looking to commemorate the Brass Rail as one of the city's cultural hubs with a mural by artist Jerrod Tobias.

Give us some background on the Fort Wayne Free Art Collective, and how the plans for a Brass Rail mural came along.

FWFAC: The FWFAC started with the belief that art should be accessible to all members of our community. So often art goes by the wayside in our lives because it isn't viewed as a priority. Time, knowledge, financial status, or feeling as if they can't contribute are all roadblocks people run into when it comes to being involved in our local arts community. We strive to remove those barriers, and give the people of our city a way to beautify their lives through the arts. The next step in that process is to facilitate bringing public art to our community, so we started planning a downtown mural project. We met with the owner of the Brass Rail to discuss planning a fundraiser for this project, and his excitement for the plan organically led to him offering to contribute the south wall of the building as the space for us to make this project a reality.

Tobias: The Fort Wayne Free Art Collective is the manifestation of the loving creative spirits, Lissa and Jon Brown. They imagined a community mural project and brought it to fruition with the help of many friends and the Brass Rail.

What is the concept for the mural?

Tobias: The concept of the mural is a Native American shaman girl that has a silver fox as a companion. They are creatures of the night. This piece honors Native American folklore and uses that platform to advocate for human rights and environmentalism.

How will the funding from Amplify Art! be used for the mural?

FWFAC: We have been working with several different sponsors including Lincoln Financial, Strahm, Sherwin Williams, Airworx and Bravas to raise capital for this project. This so far has been a grass roots fundraising campaign with a relatively short timeline from its inception to production which starts this Monday the 26th. Artlink Contemporary Gallery and Arts United have been amazing with their support, for both the FWFAC and this current mural project. They have partnered with us to help generate the rest of the funds necessary for our overhead and artist fees for us to be able to reach our fundraising goal.

As the music scene continues to evolve locally, the Brass Rail appears to be a fixture of that development. Can you explain the importance of the Brass Rail to the arts and culture of the city?

FWFAC: It is very important, in any city with a strong creative community, to have a place for those to gather who believe in creative expression. The Brass Rail has always been that home, in Fort Wayne, to come together. It is the place to witness most any form of music and art, and to walk away feeling inspired to push for the freedom to have a better and healthier creative community.

Tobias: The Brass Rail is an iconic pillar of the Fort Wayne arts and music culture. It is befitting to honor this place that has inspired many.

How does this mural serve the community?

FWFAC: The Fort Wayne Free Art Collective believes that the visuals of our community should reflect the creative heart of our city. The stronger that the arts become in our hometown, the more increasingly important it is for Fort Wayne’s visuals to represent that truth to those who live here, or may be visiting. Our first mural project, being at the Brass Rail, seemed to make perfect sense to begin our visual transformation at the "Self Expression Hub" of our city.

Tobias: This mural will enhance the visual experience along Broadway as you are entering downtown. It supports the grassroots entrepreneurs that sustain that corridor. It also honors the Native American culture that existed here for generations.

