Spotlight on Amplify Art: Taizhou Luantan Opera

Amplify Art! Project: Fort Wayne Sister Cities presents the Taizhou Luantan Opera Expected date for project: March 16 to 25 Goal: $5,000; helps cover costs of housing, food, honorarium, local travel, programs and cost of production at the Embassy Theatre; go to www.artsunited.org/amplify

Note: In October, three local organizations are looking to fund their community projects through Arts United's crowdfunding program, Amplify Art! Each organization has recieved a seed investment of $1,000 from Arts United and will have donations from the public matched dollar for dollar up to $1,500 from the Knight Foundation. In a series of stories, one of the organizations will explain more about their projects through questions we asked by email.

Dorothy Kittaka, president of the Fort Wayne Sister Cities International Inc., explains how the organization will celebrate the fifth anniversary with sister city, Taizhou, China, through a traditional Chinese opera performance and other community engagements.

Give us some background on your project.

Kittaka: In 2012, Taizhou, China, was the fourth city to be adopted as a Sister City of Fort Wayne, IN. The mission for Fort Wayne Sister Cities is: “Globally advancing friendship and peace through educational, cultural and economic exchanges.”

To celebrate our 5-year anniversary in 2017, Fort Wayne Sister Cities is planning to bring the famous Taizhou Luantan Opera Company to the entire community of Fort Wayne (from) March 16 to 25, 2017.

How will the funding for Amplify Art be used for the opera?

Kittaka: This will be the first time the Taizhou Luantan Opera company of 25 singers, instrumentalists, dancers and acrobats, plus three other delegates (total 28) from the city of Taizhou, will come to the United States.

They will be here for nine days and the funding will be used to help cover costs of: housing, food, honorarium, local travel, programs and cost of production at the Embassy Theatre.

Describe traditional Chinese opera and why is it special to Taizhou, China?

Kittaka: Traditional Chinese opera is different from western opera with dramatic make-up, songs, colorful costumes, dance and acrobatics representing traditional Chinese stories that date back over 400 years to the Ming Dynasty. It is very unique to the Chinese culture and is a different kind of opera from the European opera because of the different instruments and their unique vocal production. The fact that Taizhou has a rich history of Chinese opera makes it (a) very special city. In 2011, the troupe went to Germany to participate in Europe’s largest and oldest International Cultural Festival performances and won the highest honor. The Fort Wayne Sister Cities is very excited to bring them to the United States for the first time at the Embassy Theatre on Sunday, March 19, 2017, at 6 p.m. for a public performance. Tickets will be available in 2017. Please check (the) FWSCII website in 2017 for ticket information (www.fortwaynesistercities.net).

How do you believe the Taizhou Opera will serve the local community?

Kittaka: Today, so much of our music is heard from recordings or on radio and TV. We would like to offer the public, and especially to our young students, the opportunity to hear and see magnificent performances of the Taizhou Opera, which they may never witness live unless they travel abroad to China. We are offering these performances in Fort Wayne through our Sister City connection with Taizhou, China.

Sister Cites is also collaborating with FAME, Foundation for Art and Music for Education, by having the opera company perform at their annual FAME Festival on March 18. From the (March) 20 through 24, they will perform for students from Kindergarten through 8th grade in schools in the metropolitan area of Fort Wayne. This will be the first time school students will be introduced to authentic Chinese-style opera. Sister Cities is providing a full concert on March 19, 2017, at 6 p.m. for the general public. It is an important goal to educate the public of the arts of all of our sister cities (Takaoka, Japan; Gera, Germany; Plock, Poland; Taizhou, China; and Mawlamyine, Myanmar, our newest Friendship City). In 2017, Taizhou Luantan Opera Company will be highlighted.

To share the arts of our Sister Cities is the way to building friendships. Music is the universal language, which can bring people together in peace.

