Spotlight on Amplify Art: Weather the Fort

Amplify Art! Project: Weather the Fort Expected date for project: Feb. 11 Goal: $5,000; allows team to make the event "truly unique and one-of-a-kind"; go to www.artsunited.org/amplify

Note: In October, three local organizations are looking to fund their community projects through Arts United's crowdfunding program, Amplify Art! Each organization has recieved a seed investment of $1,000 from Arts United and will have donations from the public matched dollar for dollar up to $1,500 from the Knight Foundation. In a series of stories, one of the organizations will explain what their project is about through questions we asked by email.

With the help of Fort Wayne Downtown Improvment's events contest last year, the winter-centric Weather the Fort Festival came to fruition sooner than its co-founder Ted Pappert first expected. Now, the committee behind the festival wants to make a larger impact with more time to plan and more community funding.

Give us some background on Weather the Fort.

Pappert: Weather the Fort started as an idea that came from a YLNI (Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana) meeting back in February 2015. John Felts and I felt there was a need for some type of winter event in Fort Wayne. We live in Indiana and winter is going to happen, so why not get off the couch for one day and celebrate all that winter has to offer in our beautiful downtown? The idea of a winter festival was presented at the 2015 My City Summit. It was at this conference where the idea really gained momentum. We found that there was real interest in a winter-themed event. From that point, we were joined by four other team members (Adam James, Hannah Stork, Kelsey Rowe and Mike Niezer.) We realized in order to turn this idea into reality we would need to start seeking sponsorship. We learned the Downtown Improvement District was hosting a competition based around the development of new events during January (through) April. We believed Weather the Fort was a perfect fit for this competition. Thankfully, we were selected as the winner of the competition and received $5,000 in funding. We now (realized) our once idea was becoming a reality. This put a lot of pressure on us to make sure the event happened. Our entire team is comprised of young professionals and none of us are event planners by day. What we didn’t know we had to learn, and we had to learn quickly, as we had less than two months to plan the entire event. We were told, "No," several times by several different people, but our group truly showed that "No" was not an acceptable answer. We all worked towards the common goal of making sure Weather the Fort happened. We found a location (Friemann Square) that would allow us to do what we wanted. We were able to generate additional funding from local businesses that believed in our mission. Our mission is to foster community pride and promote culture engagement during the winter months. With the additional funding, support from the community, and a determined effort from our Weather the Fort team, we were able to host an extremely successful first-time event. There were over 2,500 community members and visitors who attended the festival and we hope to continue this success in 2017.

How will the funding from Amplify Art! influence this year's event?

Pappert: We are extremely excited to be selected as a project for Amplify Art. We believe Amplify Art will help us bridge the gap into several different markets and networks that by ourselves we would not have been able to capture. The funding will go to making Weather the Fort bigger and better than the previous year. With the additional funding, it allows our extremely creative and hardworking team to make our event truly unique and one-of-a-kind. We pride ourselves on thinking outside of the box when it comes to festivals, and this additional funding will truly help us make our event great.

Weather the Fort was originally funded through Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District's event contest in 2015. Can you explain the challenges of continuing to organize an event like this?

Pappert: We were tremendously blessed to have won the event competition hosted by the Downtown Improvement District. Most events don’t have the luxury of winning $5,000 to host an event. It was extremely difficult to move forward knowing we are losing half of our funding. However, our team is very determined. This year, we started looking to partner with other successful organizations such as YLNI and Arts United (Amplify Art) in order to help us create more opportunities to gain additional funding. We also reached out to local sponsors a lot sooner this year as we have had more time to prepare for Weather the Fort

How does Weather the Fort serve the community?

Pappert: Serving the community is truly at the heart of our mission statement: “Our mission is to foster community pride and promote culture engagement during the winter months.” Our team believes that we live in one of the greatest cities around, and we want our community to feel the same way. We started the event so our community (can) come together for one day and enjoy what our city has to offer during the winter months. Fort Wayne is our home and we are just trying to make it a better place to live and visit for one day.

