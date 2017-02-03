Springer right at home as host

If you go What: “The Price is Right Live” When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday Where: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. Admission: $29, $39 and $49; Ticketmaster.com To play: Attendees 18 and older can register to be a contestant beginning three hours before showtime at the Embassy

If you’re only used to seeing Jerry Springer as the host of his raucous daytime show, you’ll probably be surprised by his turn hosting “The Price is Right Live,” which stops at Embassy Theatre on Thursday.

He says the positivity of the “Price is Right” audience is a key element of the show and his favorite thing about the tour is interacting with the folks that come out to see it.

The stage show includes all the “Price is Right” elements familiar on the television program, from the pricing games to spinning the wheel for a chance at a showcase. Those who attend might even get called to come on down and play if they register as a contestant on show night.

Springer recently took a break from filming “The Jerry Springer Show” in Stanford, Connecticut, to speak with The Journal Gazette via phone about “The Price is Right Live.” This is an edited version of the conversation.

How long have you been a host of “The Price is Right Live”?

Springer: I’ve been doing it probably four or five years by now. I used to host on television, “America’s Got Talent.” Later, they signed me to do the live tour of “America’s Got Talent” where we take like the 10 finalists and travel around the country putting on a show. The company that owns that show also owns “The Price is Right Live” and they asked me if I would do the live tour.

Sort of a natural progression then.

Springer: Yeah, I enjoy doing live shows with a live audience. It’s fun to do.

Well, you’ve definitely got a live audience with “The Jerry Springer Show.”

Springer: Yes! (laughs) But the difference is, on “The Price is Right,” people come that are happy. I mean, it’s a very happy, family-oriented show. On “The Jerry Springer Show,” a lot of the people aren’t real happy; they’re upset with someone in their life, so it’s a different vibe altogether. And it’s obviously not a family show, but “The Price is Right” is purely family. You can bring the kids; there’s nothing salacious about it at all.

Is there anything you’ve learned, though, from the “Jerry Springer” audience that you’re bringing to hosting “The Price is Right Live”?

Springer: Don’t be shocked by anything. I enjoy talking to regular people. I’ve never done shows with famous people, it’s always regular folks, and I’m just always more comfortable. I’ve never been a part of Hollywood – and I’m not being negative about it – I’m just not comfortable around famous people.

What is the best reaction you’ve seen to someone winning on “The Price is Right Live”?

Springer: Well, you know, they jump all over ya. (laughs) Or they collapse. What’s so neat, what makes the show work, really – and it was an incredible idea when it was first developed 45 years ago – is it’s really the one area where everyone’s an expert. If you have a normal quiz show, and right away 95 percent of the audience feels “Oh boy, I couldn’t do that, that’s not a subject I feel comfortable with.” But everyone in the world shops.

To have a quiz show where going in, you feel like you have a real shot, gives it this really positive feel. People don’t come on this show fearful; they come on excited and thinking “Oh my gosh, I could win the car, I could win the refrigerator.”

People root for each other and their family members, and it’s a fun experience, which is why the show has been so popular all these years.

Are you ever surprised by the prices of things when you’re announcing them, or do you ever try and guess?

Springer: Yeah, once in a while I try and guess and go, “Oh, boy, I obviously never bought one of those.”

I feel that way when I watch the show on TV!

Springer: Yeah, so there’s always something where you say, “I don’t have a clue on this.” But a lot of the games include everyday items where you kick yourself and say, “Oh my gosh, every day I go down aisle 7 and see that.”

Is there any favorite game you like to preside over?

Springer: Well, truthfully for me, the fun is joking around with the guests. It’s the exact same show you see on television, except there’s probably more comedy with the live show. I joke around with the guests and the audience more than you can in a television show.

Audience members probably see more when they’re at a “Price is Right” taping in person that is then cut out of the TV show.

Springer: Yeah, because you don’t have the time restraint and you don’t have to break for commercials. So I interview the contestants and joke with them and that’s to me the favorite part. The game is just an excuse to joke around with people.

When you’re on a tour, what’s the one thing you have to have in your luggage that people would be surprised by?

Springer: Good question. Well, truthfully, a book. (laughs) It’s not exciting, but I go crazy if I don’t have a book with me, usually two. One is a novel or something light and then the other is always something either history or political. I gotta know that when I go back to my room, I can read.

