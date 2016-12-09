If you go What: Straight No Chaser “I’ll Have Another ... 20th Anniversary World Tour” When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Where: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. Cost: $32.50 to $59.50, plus fees; www.ticketmaster.com, at the Embassy box office or by calling 1-800-745-3000

The a cappella group Straight No Chaser returns to Embassy Theatre next week as part of its 60-date “I’ll Have Another … 20th Anniversary World Tour.”

The group formed at Indiana University in 1996 and has put out a number of albums, including this year’s new “I’ll Have Another … Christmas Album.” The new album includes Christmas classics and new songs.

For group member Mike Luginbill, choosing an original song to be featured alongside holiday staples is all about how it feels.

“What kind of feeling do you get when you hear a certain song? How does it move you?” he says. “We were fortunate on this album to be able to create three original tracks that we felt stood up with other classics we included because they each bring forth a different feeling. It’s important for us to be able to bring some originality to everything we do, and this is a good example of that.”

– Corey McMaken, The Journal Gazette