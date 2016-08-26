Taste of the Arts festival grows into 2-day meal

If you go What: Taste of the Arts When: 6 to 10 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday Where: Downtown arts campus, 300 block of East Main Street Admission: Free; food and drink tickets are $1 each More information: www.artsunited.org/tasteofthearts

Susan Mendenhall, president of Arts United, says a volunteer recently described the annual Taste of the Arts festival as the “most beautiful mayhem.”

“I thought it was perfect,” Mendenhall says, laughing.

Featuring 11 stages, 70 performances and more than 40 arts organizations providing hands-on activities, the mayhem only grows this year with the eighth annual Taste of the Arts festival stretching into a two-day event.

This year’s festival will feature a new “Beat Beethoven” 4-mile run/walk and last year’s standout, Busker Square. Local artists will take part in Artlink’s FortArtisan Fair, the gallery’s Wet Paint Auction fundraiser, and the Paint the Piano program, in which the public can help paint two pianos that will be donated to a music student without access to a piano and to Calhoun Street Soups, Salads and Spirits.

“Arts and culture exist in this community because of the community. It’s for the community, and because of the community, that we have an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of arts and cultural experiences that we have,” Mendenhall says. “Taste of the Arts really brings that home. It’s the one day a year, I think, for Arts United that we get to see our entire mission in action all over the place.”

The festival opens today with the WBOI’s “Meet the Music” concert kicking off the evening with Todd Harrold and Nick Bobay, Jane Heald and Sean Ellsworth-Hoffman, David Todoran and the Mobile Homewreckers and Randy Kimball Blues. The concert is a live session of the public radio program hosted by Julia Meek every Thursday with encores on Monday.

Following “Meet the Music,” dAnce.Kontemporary and Pyroscope will also perform on the Arts Campus, and the Living Fort Wayne Film Series will screen “It Happened One Night” to conclude the first night.

Dan Ross, vice president of community development for Arts United, says “Meet the Music,” which has been scheduled during the “Dessert” evening portion of the day in past years, has become a popular event for the festival since the concert’s first year in 2012.

“We changed the schedule up, and we’re really excited about that, and I know Julia Meek is excited about that, too,” Ross says. “We had always done it in the evening, and it just felt like it was going to be more a complete experience to let (the concert) stand on its own.”

As Meek puts it, having “Meet the Music” on Friday is like having dessert first. She explains that each year is about presenting four fresh acts that run the gamut of styles and genres.

Meek will co-host the concert with Rob Martinez.

“We are as proud as can be to be apart of it, and for the festival to be able to put a second day, it’s just fantastic. It’s a dream come true for the festival, and we know that,” Meek says.

On Saturday, the full day of events starts with the new “Beat Beethoven” run/walk, where participants will attempt to finish the course faster than it takes an orchestra to play Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony.

“I cannot run four miles faster than it takes a symphony to play Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, but you don’t have to. You can just walk, listen to the music and enjoy the experience. The trail goes through downtown and around the Rivergreenway,” Ross says. “But I loved the idea of pulling that arts component into an outdoor, physical activity. The way those things blend together as quality-of-life experiences for people, I think they just fit together.”

Meek believes the city is in the midst of one of its golden ages.

“If you grow up here and are around here long enough, you’ll see lots of golden ages,” she says, but it’s still exciting to see the number of events and venues focused on the arts expand. The Taste of the Arts is just a reflection of that, Meek says.

“It’s growing so big, and it’s like watching a child grow up,” Meek says. “It just speaks to the whole community that we can have such a celebration – and we deserve it, you know?”

