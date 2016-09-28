The Hub opening with keen eye on safety

The Hub Entertainment Center – formerly known as Piere’s – is prepared for its grand opening Saturday, general manager Kent Christon said Tuesday.

The multilevel complex on St. Joe Road, featuring five nightclubs, has undergone improvements to become cleaner and safer, Christon said.

The 8 p.m. grand opening will feature free food and no cover charge. DJ T.A.B will be performing inside Club Phoenix, and Crooners will be open for karaoke. Before The Fall and Punch Sylvia will perform on the main stage.

“Everything we have done has been geared toward safety,” Christon said. “We reviewed all of our security policies. We plan on having one of the safest environments in Fort Wayne.”

Christon said it has been about six weeks since the venue was sold to its new owner, which Christon declined to name. In the transition, there were patrons who had purchased tickets through Piere’s box office for concerts that were canceled.

In an effort to rebrand the venue, Christon said patrons who paid cash for tickets through Piere’s box office will have their tickets honored for any show at The Hub for the next year. Patrons who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster were able to get refunds through Ticketmaster, and those who used a credit card were encouraged to contact their credit card company.

“I know how many tickets are out there, and even for a sold-out show, I’m going to hold some tickets back,” Christon said.

Christon, who was an outside vendor and booking agent for Piere’s, said his first concerns were to clean the club from top to bottom; getting the kitchen back into shape; and attending to plumbing and flooring.

The flooring is the biggest change for Christon. To avoid tripping hazards, the tile floor in the main stage area and all carpeting have been removed.

“I was shocked. I didn’t know why we didn’t do this 20 years ago, or even five years ago. Without the floor even being treated, just having it all in one color and one look, just raw concrete, was such a vast improvement. I thought it made the whole room look better,” Christon said.

The venue’s goal is to host 14 national acts on the main stage every month, with the majority of the performances scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays. Christon said the club also plans to embrace more country acts in the main stage area as well as in Club Phoenix.

He said he is working with Chicago booking agent Frank Mastalerz to help fill out the schedule.

“We will have acts through the week, but one of the reasons why I wanted to switch to a Chicago agent like Frank Mastalerz is because we need to have our Friday and Saturday acts. I much rather have the big acts on those days and concentrate on the up-and-coming acts through the week,” Christon said.

For more information on The Hub, go to www.thehublive.com.

