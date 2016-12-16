If you go What: “The Spirit of Christmas” When: 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Where: Allen County Courthouse, 715 S. Calhoun St. Cost: $20 advance, $25 door; 436-8081 or www.heartlandsings.org

Locally based Heartland Sings brings its “The Spirit of Christmas” performance to the Allen County Courthouse this weekend.

Gaze on the Beaux-Arts-style architecture of the courthouse as you listen to sounds of the season under the rotunda. Seating is available on all three floors of the courthouse with Heartland positioned on the second.

“It’s a beautiful space,” says Phil Slane, director of sales for Heartland Sings. “And the sound is gorgeous literally everywhere in that building.”

Music slated for the performance includes holiday classics such as “Silent Night,” “Oh Holy Night” and “Winter Wonderland.” The group performs a cappella as well as to piano accompaniment.

“A lot of the arrangements are fresh, new arrangements that really are accentuated by the acoustics of the space underneath that rotunda,” Slane says. “We pick music that we think would really, really work well in that space and I think that the program we’ve put together really does that.”

– Corey McMaken, The Journal Gazette