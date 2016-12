If you go What: Walk to Bethlehem When: Tours begin about every 10 minutes, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Where: First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St. Cost: Free

First Christian Church guides tours through its Walk to Bethlehem this weekend. Outdoor scenes depicting the story of Jesus’ birth include the marketplace of Bethlehem and live animals.