COMMUNITY UPDATE

Camps

“CITY SAFARI DAY CAMP”: Registration now open; Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.; camp runs June 12 through July 28; explore the city and surrounding areas; for those entering grades 1 to 6 in fall 2017; register at the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department, 705 E. State Blvd., www.fort

wayneparks.org or 427-6000; $115; pre- and post-camp care free.

“FARMIN’ FUN DAY CAMP”: Registration open now; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; camp runs June 12 through July 28; camp integrates hands-on farming; ages 4 to 18; register at Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department, 705 E. State Blvd. or 427-6000; www.fortwayneparks.org; $57 – $90; a.m. or p.m. camp care, $25.

“FRANKE PARK DAY CAMP”: registration begins now; Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; six weeks June 12 through July 28; outdoor experiences in a wooded setting and Native American lore; ages 4-18; register at the Parks and Recreation Department, 705 E. State Blvd., 427-6000 or www.fortwayneparks.org; $70 to $90; camp care before and after, $25.

“RIVER CAMP”: Registration open now; Shoaff Park River­lodge, 6401 St. Joe Road; camp runs Aug. 7 to 11; camp emphasizes role rivers have played in the history of city and how they are still used; ages 8 to 12; register at the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department, 705 E. State Blvd., 427-6000 or www.fortwayneparks.org; $115.

Classes

“WORKING THROUGH CHALLENGING ECONOMIC TIMES ON INDIANA’S FARMS”: Pre-registration due today for both workshops; 8:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Purdue Extension – Allen County, 4001 Crescent Ave.; continental breakfast at 8 a.m., register with James Wolff, 481-6826 or jmwolff@purdue.edu; also, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Purdue Extension – Wells County Community Center, 1240 4-H Park Road, Bluffton, lunch at 12:30 p.m.; register with Bill Horan 260-824-6412 or horna@purdue.edu.

“DOG OBEDIENCE PROGRAM”: 6 to 7 p.m., Mondays, beginning in March; Home Loan Bank Building, Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road; a 16-week program offered by Allen County 4-H; $70; registration, money and paperwork due by Friday; call Samm Johnson at 481-6826.

“GET CHECKING WORKSHOP”: 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday; Allen County Extension Office, 4001 Crescent Ave.; register at 481-6826 or hadleyv@purdue.edu.; free.

FOSTER PARENT INFORMATION NIGHT: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday; Villages of Indiana, 2250 Lake Ave. Suite 160; register at 800-831-4154 or 423-6676.

“INDIANA ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGY ACT PROJECT”: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday; webinar workshop courtesy of the Indiana Professional Management Group; register at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1202507660227069443.

Fundraisers

“DINE 4 RIDES – MARDI GRAS BASH!”: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday; Parkview Mirro Center, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive; includes dinner, drinks, music, entertainment and silent auction; benefits medical transportation for seniors and persons with disabilities through CTN; $125; call 420-3280 or www.ridectn.org.

“FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY”: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday; Tri-Lakes Lions, 1609 W. Westgate Ave., Columbia City; $9.50 adults, $5 children 6 to 12; free 5 and under.

“TASTE OF THE SISTER CITIES GALA”: 6 p.m. Saturday; Parkview Mirro Center, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive; includes silent auction; $100 per person or $1,500 corporate table of 10; for tickets or more information, call Lorrie Freiburger at fortwaynescii@gmail.com or fortwaynesistercities.org.

Health

FRANCINE’S FRIENDS MOBILE MAMMOGRAPHY: For women 40 and older in partnership with Parkview Regional Cancer Center and Diagnostic Center; 483-1847 or 800-727-8439, ext. 26540; today, Health Visions, 2135 S. Hanna St.; Tuesday, Cedarville Elementary, 12225 Hardisty Road; Thursday, Hamilton Community Schools, 903 S. Wayne St., Hamilton; Saturday, Ethan Allen, 4721 Illinois Road.

“HEALTH FAIR”: 1 to 3:50 p.m. today; University of Saint Francis, main hall of the Doermer Family Center for Health Sciences; 2701 Spring St.; students enrolled in the physical therapist assistant program will present a variety of topics related to health and wellness.

“UNDERSTANDING YOUR GRIEF”: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday; The Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, 5920 Homestead Road; RSVP by today at 435-3261.

“LOVE YOUR HEART EXPO”: 11 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. Thursday; presentation from a cardiologist, learning centers, health screenings, hand massages and refreshments; register online at www.parkview.com/heart.

BLOOD DONATIONS: 7:30 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd. Suite 107; 11:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road; 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Lowes Home Improvement, 2105 N. Main St., Bluffton; noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, 303 S. Main St., Bluffton; 7:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road; 7:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd. Suite 107; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Adams Memorial Hospital, 1100 Mercer Ave.; 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Westlawn Elementary School, 234 Pearl St., Dunkirk; 7:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road; 7:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107; 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 210 N. Orange St., Albion; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Cole Center Family YMCA, 700 S. Garden St., Kendallville; 7:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road.

Library

ALLEN COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: Contact Allen County Public Library, 421-1200 or www.acpl.lib.in.us for information about activities or branches not listed.

HUNTINGTON CITY-TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY: 255 West Park Drive, Huntington; 260-356-0824; 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday; teens invited to create your own work of art with an old book as a base, using paint and other crafting supplies.

Organizations

CIVIL WAR ROUND TABLE OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: 6:30 p.m. today; Allen County Public Library, 900 Plaza Drive; Alfred Brothers will present “African American Civil War Military History”; for more information, call 745-1081 or CWRTNEI@aol.com.

NOBLE COUNTY LGBT CHAPTER: 7 p.m. Wednesday; the Cabin, 757N-75E, Albion; meetings are the third Wednesday of the month.

GENEALOGY TECHNOLOGY GROUP: 7 p.m. Wednesday; Allen County Public Library, Meeting Room B, 900 Plaza Drive.

FORT WAYNE ARTISTS GUILD: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; Concordia Lutheran High School, 1601 St. Joe River Drive; local artist John Kelty will demonstrate watercolor quickdraw; free.

FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB: “Winter Spiel Nacht”; 5 p.m. Saturday; 3102 Ardmore Ave.; celebrating its 90th anniversary.

Seniors

“VALENTINE’S DAY PARTY”: Noon today and Thursday; “When Elephants Were Young” movie; Whitley County Council on Aging & Aged Inc., 710 N. Opportunity Drive, Columbia City, 260-248-8944.