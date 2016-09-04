Fall Events Guide 2016

In a few weeks, summer will transition to fall and area residents will once again enjoy the wonderful festivals and activities that only happen in autumn.

So pull out those calendars and begin scheduling as our list will have you booked until spring.

The following are selected festivals and stage performances in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio this fall and winter. If there is an admission fee, it is noted with a “$.” Events and times might change; readers are advised to call ahead or check the event’s website. Times listed are for that location’s time zone.

INDIANA

September

Thursday to Saturday: Grabill Country Fair, downtown Grabill; hours vary; buggy rides, food and craft vendors, games, entertainment; www.grabillcountryfair.com

Thursday to Saturday: Annual Roanoke Fall Festival, Community Park, Roanoke; hours vary; food, entertainment, rides, parade, tractor pull, pie eating contest; www.discoverroanoke.org

Thursday to Sept. 11: Roann Covered Bridge Festival, downtown Roann; hours vary; car show, parade; live entertainment, mud volleyball; www.roanncoveredbridgefestival.com

Friday to Sept. 11: St. Mary’s Catholic Church Fall Fest, 414 Madison St., Decatur; hours vary; silent auction, games, food, activities, raffles; www.stymarysdecatur.org or 260-724-9159

Saturday: Swiss Heritage Fall Festival, Swiss Heritage Village & Museum, Berne; 10 a.m.; food, cheese making, live music; $; 260-589-8007

Saturday: Brewed “IN” the Fort Craft Beer Fest, Headwaters Park Pavillion; 2 to 6 p.m.; 45 Indiana breweries, live music, food trucks; $; www.madbrew.com or 426-2537

Saturday: Pits in the Park, Freimann Square, downtown; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Pit Bull Coalition raises awareness for pit bull dog breeds; parade, 2 p.m.; vendors, raffles, microchipping, free nail trimming, pit bull kissing booth; www.fwpbc.com or 415-0227

Saturday: Pagan Pride Day, Conklin Pavilion, Shoaff Park, 6401 St. Joe Road; 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; vendors, guest speakers; www.fwipaganpride.org or 908-0976

Saturday and Sept. 11: West Central ArtsFest, corner of Wayne and Union streets, west of downtown; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 11; local artists, food, drink; 385-9378 or www.westcentraltour.org

Saturday and Sept. 11: West Central Neighborhood Historic Home and Garden Tour, West Central neighborhood; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; visit many of the historic homes, churches and businesses in the West Central neighborhood; $; 385-9378, or www.westcentraltour.org

Saturday and Sept. 11: Fort Wayne’s Historic Swinney Homestead Open House, 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; costumed members of Settlers Inc. will share history of the Homestead and the Swinney family; 637-8622 or www.settlersinc.org

Sept. 11: North Anthony Corridor Block Party, North Anthony Boulevard between Crescent Avenue and St. Joe River Drive; 1 to 6 p.m.; food trucks, ice cream carts, BMX show, 2-mile run/walk, street performers; www.northanthonycorridor.org/blockparty

Sept. 11: Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown; noon to 5 p.m.; tour Fort Wayne’s attractions and landmarks; www.visitfortwayne.com or 424-3700

Sept. 11: Monarch Festival, Eagle Marsh, 6801 Engle Road; noon to 4 p.m.; celebration of the monarch butterfly and its migration habits; 478-2515

Sept. 15 to 17: Ossian Days, Ossian; hours vary; midway rides, chainsaw carving, prince and princess contest, live music; 260-622-4733 or 260-622-4251

Sept. 16 and 17: Indian Summer Days, Howe; hours vary; walking tour, pork burger supper, live music, face painting, juggler, parade; 260-562-3527

Sept. 16 to Oct. 31: Amazing Fall Fun, 3150 County Road 43, Waterloo; 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, noon to 10 .m. Saturdays and 2 to 6 p.m. Sundays; elaborate corn maze, pumpkin patch, hay rides; $; www.amazingfallfun.com or 260-333-2302

Sept. 17 and 18: Johnny Appleseed Festival, Johnny Appleseed Park, off Coliseum Boulevard; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18; food, crafts, music, cloggers, antiques, Settlers’ Pioneer Village; www.johnnyappleseedfest.com

Sept. 17 and 18: South Whitley Fall Festival, South Whitley; hours vary; foods, crafts, cornhole tournament, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, kiddie parade, music; swfallfestival@yahoo.com

Sept. 23 and 24: Salomon Farm Fall Harvest Festival, Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 23 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24; study the history and culture of the American farm; live animals, activities, food, wagon rides; 427-6008 or www.fortwayneparks.org

Sept. 24: Art at the Riverside, Riverside Gardens, 14701 Schwartz Road, Leo-Cedarville; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; juried art show, dance, music, food trucks competition; www.artattheriverside.com or 627-0400

Sept. 24: Oktoberfest, Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive; 6 p.m.; live music, dancing; $ for dinner, 7 p.m.; www.fortwaynemaennerchor.us or 417-1212

Sept. 24: North Webster Fall Festival, Lions Club Mermaid Festival grounds, North Webster; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; All-American Lumberjack show from Minnesota, food vendors, bounce houses, cake walk; 574-834-4323

Sept. 24 and 25: Forks of the Wabash Pioneer Festival, Huntington; hours vary; re-enactment of Hoosier pioneers, military units conducting drills on foot and horseback, games, entertainment, food; www.pioneerfestival.org or 260-356-1903

Sept. 30: Buffalo Tro, Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road; 6 to 9 p.m.; buffalo steaks cooked directly on a large bed of smoldering coals; music and Miami Indian Heritage cultural presentations; $; reservations required; www.fwhistorycenter.com or 426-2882, ext. 306

October

Oct. 1: Chilifest, Headwaters Park, west plaza; noon to 4 p.m.; chili contest, music; $; www.visitfortwayne.com

Oct. 1: Deer Park Pub’s seventh annual Craft Beer Festival, 1530 Leesburg Road; 1 to 5 p.m.; over 50 craft beers, music and food; tickets available at http://deerparkcraft.everbrite.com, at Deer Park Pub or all Belmont Beverage stores; must be 21 or older; 432-8966 or 437-8254

Oct. 1: Miami Indian Heritage Days, Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road; 1 to 4 p.m.; Wikiami cattail matting; $; free to History Center members and children 2 and younger

Oct. 1: Camp Mack Festival, Camp Alexander Mack, 1113 E. Camp Mack Road, Milford; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; demonstrations, food, scarecrow contest, live auction, entertainment, children’s activities, hayrides, train rides; www.campmack.org or 574-658-4831

Oct. 1: Bicentennial Quilt Show, Shrine Building, Warsaw Fairgrounds, Warsaw; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; quilts with relevance to Kosciusko County; shellygilliland@live.com

Oct. 1 and 2: Apple Festival of Kendallville, Noble County Fairgrounds, Kendallville; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 1 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2; primitive village, children’s crafts and games, antiques, food and music; www.kendallvilleapplefestival.com

Oct. 1 to 31: Pumpkin Fantasyland, Fashions Farm, Ligonier; hours vary; pumpkins, gourds and squash are used to create well-known characters and historical events; $; www.fashionfarminc.com

Oct. 8: FoodStock 2016, Headwaters Park; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; 16 food trucks, beer tent, live entertainment

Oct. 8: Renaissance in Roanoke Art Fair, Main Street, Roanoke; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; local and regional artists; food, children’s activities; www.renaissanceinroanoke.org

Oct. 15: Pumpkin Zone, Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; make fall crafts, gnome search, color gourd pumpkin; $; 427-6440 or www.fortwayneparks.org

Oct. 15: Halloween Haunt, Community Center, 233 W. Main St.; 1 to 4 p.m.; vampires, ghosts, zombies, face painting, snacks; Youth Theatre performance at 2 p.m.; www.fortwayneparks.org or 427-6465

Oct. 15: Fright Night, downtown; 10 a.m. to midnight; zombie walk begins at 2 p.m. at downtown Allen County Public Library

Oct. 15: Old Fort Lantern Tours, Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Avenue; 6 to 10:30 p.m.; walk through the Old Fort by lantern; demonstrations, re-enactments; $; ages 12 and under free; 437-2836

Oct. 15: Braineaters’ Ball, Cinema Center, 537 E. Berry St.; 6 to 9 p.m.; classic horror films, art, costume contest, dance; 426-3456

Oct. 15: Whitley County Autumn Harvest Festival and Car Show, Whitley County 4-H Fairgrounds, 680 W. Squawbuck; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; craft booths, flea market; $; www.tasteofthetown-cc.com or 260-244-7615

Oct. 15: American Heritage Craft Show, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; $; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellcenter.org

November

Nov. 5 and 6: Traders Days, Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 and noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 6; vendors, craftsmen and artists selling Native American items, including gourd work, beading, carved wood pieces and corn husk dolls; www.fwhistorycenter.com

Nov. 19: Annual Christmas Stroll, Auburn; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; tour of homes and businesses decorated for Christmas; 260-925-3308 or www.dekalbcvb.org

Nov. 22: Christmas parade, downtown Auburn; 7 p.m.; lighting of Frosty; www.dekalbcvb.org

Nov. 23: Festival of Gingerbread Gala, Shields Room, History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; hors d’oeuvres and entertainment provided while viewing the annual gingerbread creations; $; reservations; www.historycenter.com

Nov. 23: Santa’s Workshop, Community Center, 233 W. Main St.; 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; downtown Christmas lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.; crafts and holiday activities for kids, who can shop for inexpensive holiday gifts for $2 or less at the North Pole Stop-n-Shop; www.fortwayneparks.org or 427-6465

Nov. 23: Holiday Kickoff Party, Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.; 5 to 9 p.m.; hot chocolate and cookies, meet Mrs. Claus, free photo with Santa; $; www.fortwayneparks.org or 427-6446

Nov. 23 to Nov. 30: Festival of Trees, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; hours vary; professionally decorated trees, music, choirs; $; www.fwembassytheatre.org or 424-6287

Nov. 25 to 27: Festival of Trains, Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26, noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 27; model train sets in action demonstrated by local model train groups; $; www.sciencecentral.org or 424-2400

Nov. 23 to Dec. 11: Festival of Gingerbread, History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; hours vary; more than 100 gingerbread creations; 426-2882, ext. 306 or www.fortwaynehistorycenter.com

Nov. 26 and 27: Christ Child Festival’s Christmas in the Park, Franke Park; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; games, crafts, food, live animals display; 447-9437 or www.christchildfest.org

December

Dec. 2 and 3: Christmas in the Village of Roanoke: Downtown Roanoke; 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3; Santa arrives, caroling, horse-drawn buggy rides; www.discoverroanoke.org

Dec. 2 and 3: Settlers Inc. “Christmas at Home” with the Swinney Sisters, Historic Swinney Homestead, 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd.; 2 p.m. Dec. 2 and 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3; Hearthstone Ensemble music, syllabub, savories and sweets; $; 747-1501 or www.settlersinc.org

Dec. 3: Christmas on the Farm, Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; 1 to 5 p.m.; live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, hot chocolate, holiday vendors; $; www.fortwayneparks.org

Dec. 3: Monroeville Holiday Magic, Monroeville; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; trolley rides, craft shows, food sales, Santa, kids games and activities, cookie walk; www.monroevillein.com

Dec. 3: Holiday Celebration at Orchard Gallery: Orchard Gallery, 6312-A Covington Road; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; handmade ornaments on display; refreshments, holiday music; www.theorchardgallery.com

January

Jan. 16: MLK Club Unity Day, Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; a day to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; gospel music, scholarship presentations, civil rights speaker; youth song fest

Jan. 28: Community Center Winter Carnival, Community Center, 233 W. Main St.; 1 to 4 p.m.; snow crafts, ice carving demonstrations, theater group, games, food; 427-6460 or www.fortwayneparks.org

OHIO

September

Today and Monday: Van Wert County Fair; 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert; midway, entertainment, horse racing, lawn mower drag racing, food; $; www.vanwertcountyfair.com

Sept. 10: Military Day and Wing Fest; military events, music, food; 1 to 5 p.m.; Auglaize Village, 12296 Krouse Road, Defiance; $; visitdefianceohio.com

Sept. 10 to 17: Williams County Fair, Williams County Fairgrounds, Montpelier; concerts, exhibits, food, games; $; wcofair.com

Sept. 16 to 18: Old Fashioned Canal Days; Delphos; entertainment, kid activities, fishing derby, car show; free; www.delphoschamber.com/canaldays

Sept. 16 to 18: Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival; old-time steam engines and vintage farm equipment, crafts, flea market; John Paulding Historical Society, 600 Fairground Drive, Paulding; $; www.flatrockcreekfestival.com

Sept. 17 to Oct. 30: Fall Mums and Pumpkin Festival; Lincoln Ridge Farm, 6588 Pollock Road, Convoy; weekends only; wagon rides, apple orchard, corn maze, pumpkin patch, activities; $; www.facebook.com/lincolnridgefarms

Sept. 18: Fall Festival Antique Truck Show; antique and special interest vehicles; sponsored by American Truck Historical Society; John Paulding Historical Society, 600 Fairground Drive, Paulding; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free

Sept. 24: Barn Fest/Fall Fest; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; crafts, scarecrow contest, food, car show, farmers market; downtown square, Bryan

Sept. 24: Rockin’ the Rivers Music and Rib Fest; music, food, carnival rides, fireworks at dusk; downtown Defiance; 2 to 11 p.m.; $; visitdefianceohio.com

Sept. 26: Community Days, downtown Convoy; parade, music, pancake and sausage breakfast, kids activities; www.villageofconvoy.com

October

Oct. 1 and 2: Johnny Appleseed Festival; Auglaize Village, 12296 Krouse Road, Defiance; visitdefianceohio.com

Oct. 8 and 9: Oktober Fest; Bryan; food, wiener dog races, polka music, games; $; http://business.bryanchamber.org

Oct. 14 and 15: Van Wert Apple Festival; entertainment, outdoor cooking, crafts, food; Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert; free

November

Nov. 25 to Dec. 25: Holiday Lights at the Fair; drive-through of more than 60 light displays; Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only; Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert; $

December

Dec. 3 to 18: Delphos Canal Commission Christmas Tree Festival; displays of more than 100 decorated trees on Saturdays and Sundays; Delphos Canal Commission Museum, 241 N. Main St., Delphos; free

STAGE

Note: Base prices are listed; additional fees have not been included.

“The Full Monty”: Ends today; Wagon Wheel Center, 2515 E. Center St., Warsaw; $34; 574-267-8041 or www.wagonwheelcenter.org

“Art Moves”: 6 p.m. Thursday; Fort Wayne Dance Collective fundraiser; Wunderkammer Company, 3402 Fairfield Ave.; $25 in advance, $30 at the door; 424-6574 or www.fwdc.org

Brian Regan: 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $35 to $75; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellcenter.org

“It’s Only A Play”: Thursday to Sept. 24; First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne St.; $12 Thursday preview, $20 general admission, $18 seniors over 65, free for full-time students with reservations or $10; 426-7421, ext. 121, or www.firstpresbyteriantheater.com

“Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure”: Friday to Sept. 25; Pulse Opera House, 127 N. Wayne St., Warren; $15 adults, and $5 ages 12 and younger; 260-375-7017 or www.pulseoperahouse.org

“The Rocky Horror Show”: Friday to Sept. 17; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $29 adults, $24 seniors and $17 youth; 424-5220 or www.fwcivic.org

Miranda Sings: 8 p.m. Sept. 15; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $39.50 and $75; 424-5665 or www.fwembassytheatre.org

“Freud’s Last Session”: Sept. 16 to 25; ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St. Presale tickets are $17 adults, $14 seniors and $11 students; at the door, $20 adults, $17 seniors and $11 students; 422-4226 or www.allforonefw.wordpress.com

“Middletown”: Sept. 22 to Oct. 1; Studio Theatre, Huntington University, 2303 College Ave.; $12 adults, $10 seniors, $9 faculty and staff and $5 students; 260-359-4261 or www.huntington.edu

“The Addams Family”: Sept. 22 to Oct. 2; Van Wert Civic Theatre, 118 S. Race St., Van Wert, Ohio; $15 general admission; 419-238-9689 or www.vwct.org

“The King and I”: Sept. 23 to 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $15 adults and $10 students; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellcenter.org

“Le Gala Grand”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25; Fort Wayne Ballet; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $30 and $35 adults, $25 and $28 seniors, $15 and $20 youth and $10 and $12 children; Jubilee Bash: $25 adults and $15 children; 422-4226 or www.artstix.org

“Blithe Spirit”: Sept. 30 to Oct. 8; Williams Theatre, IPFW, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $16 adults, $14 seniors, faculty, staff and alumni, $12 college students with ID and $5 IPFW students, high school students and children ages 18 and younger; 481-6555 or www.ipfw.edu/tickets

“Wait Until Dark”: Sept. 30 to Oct. 15; Arena Dinner Theatre, 719 Rockhill St.; $35 general admission; 424-5622 or www.arenadinnertheatre.org

October

“Happy Days Live!”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1; featuring Anson Williams and Donny Most; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 S., Van Wert, Ohio; $20 to $45; 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org

Kathleen Madigan: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $22 to $50; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellcenter.org

“Legend of Sleepy Hollow”: Oct. 7 to 9; ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.; $18 adult, $12 seniors and ages 18 and younger; 422-4226 or www.fortwayneyoutheatre.org

Jack Hanna: 3 p.m. Oct. 8; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 S., Van Wert, Ohio; $15 to $45; 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org

“Annual Halloween Show: Run Fast and Don’t Look Back”: 7 and 9 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16; Fort Wayne Dance Collective, Elliot Studio Theatre, 437 E. Berry St.; $15 adults and $13 students; 424-6574 or www.fwdc.org

“The Firebird”: 10 and 11:30 a.m. Oct. 15; Fort Wayne Ballet Family Series; ballet studios, 300 E. Main St.; $10 general admission; 422-4226 or www.artstix.org

South Side High School Dance Program Dancing with the Stars fundraiser: 7 p.m. Oct. 20; South Side High School, 3601 S. Calhoun St.; $10 adults and $5 students; tickets sold at the door

“Titus Andronicus”: Oct. 20 to 29; ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.; $; www.shakespeare-machine.org

“Vocalosity”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22; a capella production; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 S., Van Wert, Ohio; $20 to $40; 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org

November

“The Wind in the Willows”: Nov. 4 to 13; ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St. Presale tickets are $17 adults, $14 seniors and $11 students; at the door, $20 adults, $17 seniors and $11 students; 422-4226 or www.allforonefw.wordpress.com

“The Wizard of Oz”: Nov. 4 to 13; University of Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.; $18 adults, $15 seniors and children; 422-4226 or www.artstix.org

“A Christmas Carol”: Nov. 5 to 20; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $29 adults, $24 seniors and $17 youth; 424-5220 or www.fwcivic.org

“A Christmas Carol”: Nov. 17 to 19; Zurcher Auditorium, Huntington University, 2303 College Ave.; $12 adults, $10 seniors, $9 faculty and staff and $5 students; 260-359-4261 or www.huntington.edu

“Alice in Wonderland”: Nov. 18 to Dec. 11; Pulse Opera House, 127 N. Wayne St., Warren; $15 adults and $5 ages 12 and younger; 260-375-7017 or www.pulseoperahouse.org

“Cirque Dream Holidaze”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 and 21; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $20 to $45; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellcenter.org

“The Cemetery Club”: Nov. 25 to Dec. 17; Arena Dinner Theatre, 719 Rockhill St.; $35 general admission; 424-5622 or www.arenadinnertheatre.org

“Ain’t Misbehavin’ “: Oct. 27 to Nov. 13; First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne St.; $12 Thursday preview, $20 general admission, $18 seniors, free for full-time students with reservations or $10; 426-7421, ext. 121, or www.firstpresbyteriantheater.com

“Elf: The Broadway Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 S., Van Wert, Ohio; $28 to $75; 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org

December

“Miracle on 34th Street”: Dec. 1 to 11; Van Wert Civic Theatre, 118 S. Race St., Van Wert, Ohio; $13 general admission; 419-238-9689 or www.vwct.org

“It’s a Wonderful Life”: Dec. 1 to 18; First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne St.; $12 Thursday preview, $20 general admission, $18 seniors, free for full-time students with reservations or $10; 426-7421, ext. 121, or www.firstpresbyteriantheater.com

“A Christmas Carol”: Dec. 2 to 18; Wagon Wheel Center, 2515 E. Center St., Warsaw; $34; 574-267-8041 or www.wagonwheelcenter.org

“Six Characters in Search of an Author”: Dec. 2 to 10; Studio Theatre, IPFW, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $16 adults, $14 seniors, faculty, staff and alumni, $12 college students with ID and $5 IPFW students, high school students and ages 18 and younger; 481-6555 or www.ipfw.edu/tickets

“The Light in the Piazza”: Dec. 2 to 11; ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.; $25 adults, $20 seniors ages 60 and older, and $18 students with valid ID; 422-4226 or www.artstix.org

“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 2 and 11; Fort Wayne Ballet; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; with Philharmonic: $45 and $49 adults, $39 and $43 seniors, $30 and $39 youth and $28 and $33 children; other shows are $33 and $39 adults, $30 and $32 seniors, $25 and $28 youth and $17 and $20 children; $8 admission for Sugar Plum Parties; 422-4226 or www.artstix.org

“Hal Holbrook in Mark Twain Tonight!”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $25 to $55; general public tickets go on sale Oct. 28; season subscriptions available; 424-5665 or www.fwembassytheatre.org

“Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas”: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $12 to $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellcenter.org

Mannheim Steamroller: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $28 to $68;424-5665 or www.fwembassytheatre.org

Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $31 to $178; 424-5665 or www.fwembassytheatre.org

“Best Christmas Pageant Ever!”: Dec. 9 to 18; First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne St.; $18 adult, $12 seniors and children ages 18 and younger; 422-4226 or www.fortwayneyoutheatre.org

“FWDC Holiday Concert”: 7 p.m. Dec. 10; Fort Wayne Dance Collective; South Side High School, 3601 S. Calhoun St; $15 adults and $13 students; 424-6574 or www.fwdc.org

“A Christmas Cabaret”: 7 p.m. Dec. 15; Wagon Wheel Center, 2515 E. Center St., Warsaw; $15 adults, $10 seniors ages 60 and older and $5 for students through college; 574-267-8041 or www.wagonwheelcenter.org

South Side High School Dance Program Winter Concert: 7 p.m. Dec. 15; South Side High School, 3601 S. Calhoun St.; $10 adults and $5 students; tickets sold at the door.

January

“Heroes”: Jan. 12 to 28; First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne St.; $12 Thursday preview, $20 general admission, $18 seniors, free for full-time students with reservations or $10; 426-7421, ext. 121, or www.firstpresbyteriantheater.com

“Cheers: Live on Stage”: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $25 to $50; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellcenter.org

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella”: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $35 to $65; general public tickets go on sale Oct. 28; season subscriptions available; 424-5665 or www.fwembassytheatre.org

“The Tchaikovsky Spectacular!”: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $28 to $58; 424-5665 or www.fwembassytheatre.org

“Murder in Green Meadows”: Jan. 19 to 29; Van Wert Civic Theatre, 118 S. Race St., Van Wert, Ohio; $13 general admission; 419-238-9689 or www.vwct.org

“Failure: A Love Story”: Jan. 20 to Feb. 4; Arena Dinner Theatre, Arena Dinner Theatre, 719 Rockhill St.; $35 general admission; 424-5622 or www.arenadinnertheatre.org

“The Little Prince”: 10 and 11:30 a.m. Jan. 28; Fort Wayne Ballet Family Series; ballet studios, 300 E. Main St.; $10 general admission; 422-4226 or www.artstix.org

February

“Remembering Anne”: Feb. 3 to 5; Young Heroes of Conscience Series; ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.; $18 adult, $12 seniors and ages 18 and younger; 422-4226 or www.fortwayneyoutheatre.org

“The Price is Right Live”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $29 to $45; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellcenter.org

“Love Notes”: 9 p.m. Feb. 10 and 7:30 and 9 p.m. Feb. 11; Fort Wayne Ballet, ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.; $20 regular seating, $50 premium table for two with roses, champagne and chocolates; 422-4226 or www.artstix.org

“42nd Street”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 S., Van Wert, Ohio; $35 to $60; 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live!”: 7 p.m. Feb. 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $23 to $79; 424-5665 or www.fwembassytheatre.org

“42nd Street”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $35 to $58; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellcenter.org

“Memphis”: Feb. 17 to 26; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $29 adults, $24 seniors and $17 youth; 424-5220 or www.fwcivic.org

“Stupid F*@%ing Bird”: Feb. 17 to 25; Williams Theatre, IPFW, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $16 adults, $14 seniors, faculty, staff and alumni, $12 college students with ID and $5 IPFW students, high school students and ages 18 and younger; 481-6555 or www.ipfw.edu/ticket

“Romeo and Juliet”: Feb. 17 to 26; ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St. Presale tickets are $17 adults, $14 seniors and $11 students; at the door, $20 adults, $17 seniors and $11 students; 422-4226 or www.allforonefw.wordpress.com

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 25; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 S., Van Wert, Ohio; $15 to $35; 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org

March

“Celebrating Dr. Suess”: 10 and 11:30 a.m. March 4; Fort Wayne Ballet Family Series; ballet studios, 300 E. Main St.; $10 general admission; 422-4226 or www.artstix.org

“Pippin”: 7:30 p.m. March 5; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $35 to $58; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellcenter.org

“Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles”: 7:30 p.m. March 6; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 S., Van Wert, Ohio; $30 to $50; 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org

“The Children’s Hour”: March 9 to 25; First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne St.; $12 Thursday preview, $20 general admission, $18 seniors, free for full-time students with reservations or $10; 426-7421, ext. 121, or www.firstpresbyteriantheater.com

“Getting Sara Married”: March 10 to 25; Arena Dinner Theatre, 719 Rockhill St.; $35 general admission; 424-5622 or www.arenadinnertheatre.org

“Artrageous!”: 7:30 p.m. March 11; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 S., Van Wert, Ohio; $15 to $30; 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org

“9 to 5 the Musical”: March 16 to 26; Van Wert Civic Theatre, 118 S. Race St., Van Wert, Ohio; $15 general admission; 419-238-9689 or www.vwct.org

8th annual Northeast Indiana Playwright Festival: March 17 to 26; ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.; $20 festival winner admission, $18 seniors and $10 youth; 424-5220 or www.fwcivic.org

“Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake”: 7:30 p.m. March 17 and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. March 18; Fort Wayne Ballet and Fort Wayne Philharmonic; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $40 adults, $32 seniors, $27 youth and $15 children; $8 White Swan Tea Party and $25 admission for Black Swan Ball; 481-0777 or www.fwphil.org

“Broadway and Beyond”: 7:30 p.m. March 18; featuring J. Mark McVey and the Heartland Singers; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 S., Van Wert, Ohio; $20 to $30; 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org

“Once the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. March 27; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $25 to $60; general public tickets go on sale Oct. 28; season subscriptions available; 424-5665 or www.fwembassytheatre.org

Stomp: 7:30 p.m. March 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $35 and $45; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellcenter.org

April

Bernadette Peters and the Boston Pops: 7:30 p.m. April 1; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 S., Van Wert, Ohio; $100 to $250; 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org

Battery Dance Company: 7 p.m. April 1; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $; 424-6574 or www.fwdc.org

“Next to Normal”: April 8 to 16; ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.; $25 adults, $20 seniors ages 60 and older and $18 students with valid ID; 422-4226 or www.artstix.org

Riverdance: 7:30 p.m. April 9; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $37 to $57; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellcenter.org

“Pippin”: 7:30 p.m. April 18; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $25 to $55; general public tickets go on sale Oct. 28; season subscriptions available; 424-5665 or www.fwembassytheatre.org

“Little Shop of Horrors”: April 20 to 29; Williams Theatre, IPFW, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $18 adults, $16 seniors, faculty, staff and alumni, $14 college students with ID and $5 IPFW students, high school students and ages 18 and younger; children younger than 6 will not be permitted; 481-6555 or www.ipfw.edu/tickets

“The Little Mermaid”: April 22 to May 7; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $29 adults, $24 seniors and $17 youth; 424-5220 or www.fwcivic.org

South Side High School Dance Program Spring Concert: 7 p.m. April 27 and 28; South Side High School, 3601 S. Calhoun St.; $10 adults and $5 students; tickets sold at the door

“The Taming of the Shrew”: April 27 to May 13; First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne St.; $12 Thursday preview, $20 general admission, $18 seniors, free for full-time students with reservations or $10; 426-7421, ext. 121, or www.firstpresbyteriantheater.com

“Funny Little Thing Called Love”: April 28 to May 13; Arena Dinner Theatre, 719 Rockhill St.; $35 general admission; 424-5622 or www.arenadinnertheatre.org

“A Wrinkle in Time”: April 28 to May 7; ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St. Presale tickets are $17 adults, $14 seniors and $11 students; at the door, $20 adults, $17 seniors and $11 students; 422-4226 or www.allforonefw.wordpress.com

Mutts Gone Nuts: 3 p.m. April 30; featuring Robert Post Comedy Theatre; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 S., Van Wert, Ohio; $10 to $25; 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org

May

“Last Round Up of the Guacamole Queens”: May 4 to 14; Van Wert Civic Theatre, 118 S. Race St., Van Wert, Ohio; $13 general admission; 419-238-9689 or www.vwct.org

“The Midtown Men”: 7:30 p.m. May 4; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $35 to $58; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellcenter.org

Fairy Tale Fest: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13; Arts United Center, ArtsLab, Fort Wayne Museum of Art and Fort Wayne Ballet studio, East Main Street; $20 all-day passes; 422-4226 or www.artstix.org

“James and the Giant Peach”: May 11 to 13; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $18 adult, $12 seniors and ages 18 and younger; 422-4226 or www.fortwayneyoutheatre.org

Wayne High School Dance Program Spring Concert: 7 p.m. May 11; Wayne High School, 3100 Winchester Road; $10 adults and $5 students; 424-5674 or www.fwdc.org

“Progressions”: 7:30 and 9 p.m. May 20; Fort Wayne Ballet studios, 300 E. Main St.; $20 general admission; 422-4226 or www.artstix.org