WHAT'S GOING ON

Holiday

Holiday Wreaths – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; community-decorated holiday wreaths; Creative Arts Council, Bluffton; www.wellscocreativearts.com; ends Dec. 31.

Fantasy of Lights – 6 to 9 p.m.; Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; $5 car, $10 15-passenger van, $25 bus/trolley; ends Dec. 31.

Festival of Gingerbread – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; $6 adults ages 18 to 64, $4 seniors 65 and older and students ages 3 to 17 and free to children 2 and younger; ends Dec. 11.

Miscellaneous

World AIDS Day – 5 to 6:30 p.m.; free appetizers and live performance by Heartland Sings; 1925 S. Calhoun St.; RSVP by Monday at 744-1144 or email reggie@neiprc.org; hosted by the Positive Resource Connection, Leo Vodde and Charles Miller.

“RiffTrax Holiday Special Double Feature” – 7 p.m.; Regal Cinemas, Coldwater Crossing, 211 W. Washington Center Road; tickets, www.fathomevents.com.

Music

Christian

MercyMe – 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $25 to $60; ticketmaster.com or trinitycommunications.org.

King’s Brass – Blue Gate Theatre, 195 N. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; for time and cost, 1-888-447-4725.

Classical

IPFW Bands in Concert – 7:30 p.m.; IPFW, Auer Performance Hall, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $7 adults, $6 seniors, $4 non-IPFW students, free for IPFW students; 481-6555 or www.ipfw.edu/tickets.

Guitar Studio Showcase – 7:30 p.m.; IPFW, Rhinehart Recital Hall, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $7 adults, $6 seniors, $4 non-IPFW students, free for IPFW students; 481-6555 or www.ipfw.edu/tickets.

Rock

USF Rock the Campus – 7 p.m.; featuring songs by Anna Faye, Jacob Ganser, Jordan Kelch, DZopp and others; USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.

Variety

Jeff ­McDonald – Folk; 7 p.m.; Don Hall’s Guesthouse, 1313 W. Washington Center Road; no cover; 489-2524.

Open Jam with Pop ‘N’ Fresh – 8:30 p.m.; Office Tavern, 3306 Brooklyn Ave.; no cover; 478-5827.