'La La Land' director wins top award

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle waltzed off with the top honor at the Directors Guild of America Awards on Saturday.

“I wanted to celebrate the act of dreaming and what art means. Art does connect people and transcend borders,” Chazelle said. “I want to be part of that transnational dialogue of movies.”

Chazelle, 32, is the youngest ever recipient of the DGA feature film award, which all but guarantees an eventual Oscar win on Feb. 26.

Rarely has the DGA winner not gone on to win the directing prize at the Academy Awards. “La La Land” recently won the top honor at the Producers Guild Awards and is nominated for a record-tying 14 Oscars.

Chazelle was up against Barry Jenkins for “Moonlight,” Kenneth Lonergan for “Manchester by the Sea,” Garth Davis for “Lion,” and Denis Villeneuve for “Arrival.” All but Davis are also nominated for the Oscar.

Davis did win the first-time director award for “Lion,” however.

The Directors Guild also recognizes excellence in directing in documentaries, live, scripted and reality television and commercials. Ezra Edelman won the documentary award for “O.J.: Made in America.” Other winners included Steven Zaillian for “The Night Of,” Tina Mabry for “An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win,” Miguel Sapochnik for “Game of Thrones” and Becky Martin for “Veep.”

