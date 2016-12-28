Associated Press
In this Sept. 10, 2011, file photo, Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain" died Wednesday, according to her son Todd Fisher. She was 84.
Associated Press
This Oct. 14, 2011 file photo shows actress Debbie Reynolds posing for a portrait in New York. Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain" died Wednesday, according to her son Todd Fisher. She was 84.
December 28, 2016 9:16 PM
Actress Debbie Reynolds has died at age 84, son says
LYNN ELBER | Associated Press
Her son, Todd Fisher, said Reynolds died Wednesday, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, who was 60.
"She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken," Fisher said from Cedars-Sinai Medical Cdenter, where his mother was taken by ambulance earlier Wednesday.
He said the stress of his sister's death "was too much" for Reynolds.
Reynolds was not yet 20 when she won a starring role in the Gene Kelly musical "Singin' in the Rain." She was also known for her Oscar-nominated role in another musical, "The Unsinkable Molly Brown."
Her messy divorce from singer Eddie Fisher, who left her for Elizabeth Taylor, made tabloid headlines in the late 1950s.
I