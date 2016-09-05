After hacking, Jones vows to 'get back up'

NEW YORK – Undeterred by the hacking of her personal website, Leslie Jones returned to Twitter to pledge that she will “always get back up.”

The “Ghostbusters” and “Saturday Night Live” star had been harassed with racist messages on social media, and her website was hacked in late August. She has since stayed quiet, but on Saturday night, she began tweeting again, voicing, among other things, her love for “The Golden Girls.”

On Sunday, she told fans “I’m sooooo OK, really.” She added that she “will always be funny.” Jones said that she’s been through a lot in her life, “and I will always get back up.”

Dunham sorry for ‘assumptions’

Lena Dunham is apologizing to New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for making “narcissistic assumptions” about his motivations in an article published Friday on her website.

In a discussion about the Met Gala, Dunham said she was seated near Beckham, who she claimed was looking at his cellphone instead of her because he found her sexually unappealing.

Dunham apologized Saturday on her social media accounts, saying she projected her personal insecurities onto the football star and presented them as facts. The “Girls” creator and star said she and Beckham have never met and, “after listening to a lot of valid criticism,” understands that it is wrong to ascribe misogynistic thoughts to a stranger.

