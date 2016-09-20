 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

  • FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2015 file photo Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt attend the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards 2015 at The Museum of Modern Art in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
September 20, 2016 11:25 AM

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

NEW YORK – Brangelina is no more. Angelina Jolie Pitt has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, bringing an end to one of the world's most star-studded, tabloid-generating romances.

An attorney for Jolie Pitt, Robert Offer, said Tuesday that she has filed for the dissolution of the marriage. Offer said the decision was made "for the health of the family."

The couple has six children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Though together for 12 years, Pitt and Jolie only wed in August 2014. They married privately in the French hamlet of Correns in Provence with their children serving as ring bearers and throwing flower petals. They announced the ceremony days later.

