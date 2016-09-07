Court official: Madonna, Ritchie resolve son's custody case

NEW YORK – Madonna and Guy Ritchie have resolved a months-long custody dispute in New York over where their teenage son should live.

Court spokesman Lucian Chalfen confirmed Wednesday that the divorced singer and film director reached a settlement. He didn't release any details.

Ritchie's lawyer, Peter Bronstein, says 16-year-old Rocco Ritchie will continue to live with his father in London.

Madonna's attorney declined to comment.

Rocco's court-appointed lawyer didn't return a message seeking comment. In March she told a state judge the dispute was causing her client stress.

That judge had previously ruled that Rocco should return to his mother's custody after he left her worldwide tour to live with Ritchie in England.

But the judge, Deborah Kaplan, urged the couple to reach an agreement on their own.