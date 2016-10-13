Elton John autobiography to be published in 2019

LONDON – Elton John is chronicling his "crazy life" in an autobiography to be published in 2019.

Publishers Pan Macmillan and Henry Holt announced Thursday that they have jointly acquired worldwide rights for the musician's as-yet-untitled memoir.

The 69-year-old John is working with music writer Alexis Petridis on the book.

John said in a statement that he was finding the process of writing his memoirs "cathartic."

He said that "as I look back, I realize what a crazy life I have had the extreme privilege of living. ... My life has been one helluva roller coaster ride and it's still lumbering on."

In a five-decade career, John has won five Grammys and an Academy Award, and composed classic songs including "Rocket Man," ''I'm Still Standing" and "Tiny Dancer."