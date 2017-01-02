Film debut moved after stars' deaths

NEW YORK – An HBO documentary about the relationship between actress and writer Carrie Fisher and her Hollywood legend mother, Debbie Reynolds, will airSaturday.

“Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds” was expected to premiere on the cable network this spring, but HBO moved it up after the pair’s deaths.

Although it hasn’t been on television, “Bright Lights” was shown last year at film festivals in New York and Cannes.

Fisher died Tuesday after being stricken on an airplane flight. Her mother was rushed to the hospital and died the next day.

The filmmakers have described the project as Fisher’s initial idea. Her mother was about to give her final live performances in Las Vegas two years ago, and Fisher wanted to document them.

– Associated Press