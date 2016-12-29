Fox interview earns writer ugly threats

NEW YORK – A woman involved in a heated debate with Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson over Ivanka Trump said Tuesday she’s received thousands of angry responses, including being threatened with rape on Christmas Day.

The reaction to Lauren Duca, a writer for Teen Vogue magazine, is the latest example of how ugliness in political discourse didn’t end with the election. Duca has been sharing several of the responses to her television appearance on social media.

She was a guest on Carlson’s show Friday to discuss an incident where Donald Trump’s daughter was verbally accosted while traveling on an airplane with her family. Duca had tweeted that Ivanka Trump’s role in the incoming administration was fair game for discussion, but she agreed with Carlson that it was wrong for Ivanka Trump to be confronted on an airplane.

The two went toe-to-toe in what became gripping television, with Duca at one point calling Carlson a “partisan hack” intent on not allowing her to speak. Carlson, making reference to pop culture stories Duca had also written, ended the segment by saying Duca should “stick to the thigh-high boots. You’re better at that.”

Then the online attacks began, many too lewd to repeat. Her Twitter following had doubled to over 104,000 by Tuesday afternoon.

“I feel like I have to weather this,” she said. “The goal is to silence me, and I can’t let them silence me.”

– Associated Press