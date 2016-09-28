Gomez most-followed on Instagram, hits 100 million

LOS ANGELES – Selena Gomez isn’t keeping her Instagram account to herself. The pop star has become the most followed celebrity on the popular photo sharing site.

Gomez’s Instagram account became the first to hit the 100-million follower mark this week.

The “Hands to Myself” and “Same Old Love” signer now tops such fellow celebrity Instagramers as Taylor Swift (91.4 million), Beyonce (85.3 million), Ariana Grande (85 million) and Kim Kardashian West (83.6 million).

The last photo she posted was an image of her on stage six weeks ago.

Gomez said in a statement last month that she’s taking a break from the spotlight to deal with anxiety, panic attacks and depression stemming from her battle with lupus.

DWTS protesters charged, may face jail time, fines

Prosecutors have charged two protesters who rushed the stage of “Dancing with the Stars” in a protest against Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte.

The Los Angeles city attorney’s office says Sam Sotoodeh and Barzeen Soroudi were charged Monday with interfering with a performance and leaving a spectator area and entering a stage, both misdemeanors.

The 59-year-old Sotoodeh and 25-year-old Soroudi were arrested Sept. 12 during a taping of the ABC ballroom dancing competition.

Satoodeh told ABC News they wanted to “get the message out that Lochte is a coward, a liar and, under Brazilian law, a criminal.”

Lochte and swimming teammates faced criticism after lying about a drunken encounter during the Rio Olympics.

Arraignment is set for Oct. 4. Each man could face 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine if convicted.

– Associated Press